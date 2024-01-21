42 Dugg Brings Out Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jeezy, GloRilla, and More for Homecoming Show

42 Dugg had a special homecoming concert in his hometown, Detroit, where he brought out various special guests and even squashed beef with several of his rap peers.

On Friday, Dugg took up space inside Little Caeser's Arena in Detroit for a concert that saw him perform and bring out guests such as Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jeezy, GloRilla, Gillie The Kid, Wallo and more. In addition to the special guests, Dugg used the concert as an opportunity to end all the beef amongst fellow Detroit artists.

Dugg had hip-hop collectives Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside come on stage and stand in unity with one another to put an end to the longstanding East-West rivalry between the two. The homecoming concert celebrated Dugg's return home following a prison stint in May 2022.