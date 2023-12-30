Virality isn't new for Milli, who spoke to Complex last year about her social media presence from childhood on. “People probably don't believe me, but I did skits my whole life," she said. "I remember it was 2012, I got my first Snapchat, and I used to steal my grandma's wigs and do snippets acting like my mom, because my mom used to yell about everything. So I just channeled her on social media."

“Never Lose Me” is set to appear on Milli’s upcoming full-length, Fine Ho, Stay, which follows her cleverly-titled mixtape series Ho, Why Is You Here? and You Still Here, Ho?, which dropped in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Milli has dropped a slew of remixes this year, including a self-titled tribute to Lil Wayne's "A Milli," along with non-album singles "BGC," "Chocolate Rain," "Hot Box," "Fruit Loop" and "Nasty Dancer."

Recently, she bundled "Never Lose Me" tracks into an EP featuring slowed and sped up versions. Listen on Apple Music and Spotify.