YUME Looks Back on Co-Producing Drake's Kid Cudi-Featuring "IMY2" at Just 14 Years Old

YUME, who was just 14 years old when she bagged a credit on a Drake track, says the opportunity came about due to her consistency in “sending people out stuff all the time.” Speaking with Antonio Johri for Complex News, the producer-turned-artist was asked about the early co-sign, which ultimately led to a Grammy nomination. For those unfamiliar, YUME is credited on Drake’s Kid Cudi-featuring Certified Lover Boy track “IMY2,” released in 2021. CLB later netted a Best Rap Album nod.

“14,” YUME told Complex when asked how old she was when she worked on the song.

“It was through his assistant of his engineer,” she added of how she wound up in the mix. “I’d just been sending stuff out. I feel like all my placements are kind of random. I’ve been sending people out stuff all the time and just waiting for that one hit.” As for what she specifically contributed to “IMY2,” YUME, now 19, clarified that she played keys.

Other YUME credits of note include 2021’s “Go Crazy” with Chris Brown and Young Thug, 2025’s “Whoopty Do” with Young Thug, “Jumpin” with NLE Choppa and Polo G, and more. More recently, she made her debut as an artist with the Cash Cobain-featuring “Love & Tequila.”

Starting in September, YUME will be on the road as part of Thug’s New Generation Tour, which also features other recent Young Stoner Life signees. The tour launches in Rogers, Arkansas on Sept. 1 and wraps its U.S. run on Oct. 4, followed by a shorter European leg later that month.