fakemink

Fakemink is an underground artist who has developed a following through his distinctive approach to hip-hop, characterized by introspective lyrics and a lo-fi sound. He was born on January 29, 2005, in Essex, England. He has steadily built his presence by sharing music independently, gaining attention within niche circles for his emotionally resonant style. Known for exploring themes of personal struggle and resilience, Fakemink’s work reflects a commitment to candid storytelling. While not widely featured on major platforms, his contributions continue to resonate within alternative rap communities that value raw and authentic expression.

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Fakemink with short hair and a goatee wearing a fur-lined vest and white shirt, standing against a dark background.
Music

Fakemink Addresses Coachella, Rolling Loud Backlash: ‘Not Everybody Is Built for Revelation’

The 21-year-old British rapper posted a 605-word statement.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Drake and Fakemink
Music

Fakemink Says Drake Gave Him 'A Lot of Good Advice’

Mink also called the Canadian rapper "cool" and "funny."

tara mahadevan138 days ago
Fakemink
Music

Fakemink Calls Himself the ‘Eminem of the UK Underground’: ‘They Can’t Face It’

The rapper is gearing up for the release of his next album, 'Terrified.'

tara mahadevan139 days ago
(L-R) Fakemink and Nettspend.
Style

Fakemink and Nettspend Walk for Demna's First Gucci Runway Show in Milan

"I want Gucci to be a feeling," Demna said of the ambition behind the Milan show.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
YoungBoy, Playboi Carti and Don Toliver
Music

Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy to Headline Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando

The festival will only have one US date this year, taking place from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 10, with a diverse mix of established and bubbling artists on the bill, garnering mixed reactions from fans online.

Antonio Johri184 days ago
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Zeddy Will, EsdeeKid, Hurricane Wisdom and BunnaB, all rappers to watch in 2026, posing in front of a yellow background.
Music

26 Rappers To Watch In 2026

From UK rappers like Esdeekid and fakemink to Atlanta figures such as BunnaB and Pluto, these are the artists we expect to have a big year in 2026.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo185 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Best British Rappers Of 2025, Ranked

The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.

Joseph JP Patterson208 days ago
EsDeeKid in a hooded jacket and mask stands against a twilight sky, pointing with both hands.
Music

Everything You Need to Know About EsDeeKid, the Breakout Rapper of 2025

Liverpool’s most elusive newcomer has taken over people’s For You page with a mask, a jerky sound, and his connection to actor Timothée Chalamet. Here’s what we know.

Antonio Johri211 days ago
Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, and Yeat in a collage with "Best of 2025" text. Each wears unique hats and sunglasses, suggesting a music or entertainment theme.
Style

The Best Dressed Rappers of 2025

From Kendrick Lamar to Playboi Carti, these are the flyest rappers of the year.

Mike DeStefano214 days ago
A person wearing a beanie and a bandana covering the lower face, with text about tower blocks and urban decay. Black and white image.
Music

Viral Rapper EsDeeKid's NYC Ticket Prices Are Reselling For $1000

UK rapper EsDeeKid has resellers charging insane prices to fans who want to see him in NYC.

Antonio Johri234 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest Fakemink performs on stage with Drake during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Music

Fakemink Denies Getting 'Freaky' With Frank Ocean: ‘Can You Let Me F*cking Live?’

The British rapper said he and Frank had a platonic lunch meetup and denied being gay.

Jaelani Turner-Williams313 days ago

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