Lil Durk’s Dad Says Family Is ‘On a High’ After Son’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘I’m Bursting With Joy’

Big Durk also offered condolences to the family of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who died in the 2022 shooting prosecutors said targeted Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk’s father offered an update on the overwhelming excitement following his son’s acquittal on Friday (Sept. 11).

Dontay “Big Durk” Banks shared that his family is overwhelmed with joy after the Chicago rapper was acquitted of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial in interviews with reporters outside a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Banks told TMZ that the family had been waiting for this moment. “I’m bursting with joy, and I can barely contain my happiness,” Banks said, adding that the family is on a “high” and intends to celebrate the victory in a major way.

Banks also offered condolences to the family of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who was killed in the 2022 shooting at the center of the federal case. Big Durk said he could relate to the pain Robinson’s mother is experiencing after losing a son of his own. “We are truly sorry. Losing a loved one is very hard. I lost a son, so I know what she going through, I know what she feels. Our hearts go out to her,” he said. The verdict came after three days of deliberations. Durk, 33, was cleared of five charges, including conspiracy, two murder-for-hire counts and stalking-related offenses that could have resulted in a life sentence. Durk became emotional as the verdict was read in court. After the second not-guilty finding, the rapper began wiping tears from his face, while his wife, India Royale, comforted his crying mother. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald asked those in attendance to “maintain decorum,” acknowledging that the decision represented joy for some and grief for others. Federal prosecutors accused Durk of financing and ordering a 2022 attack on Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Prosecutors alleged gunmen fired 18 shots at Bowman’s vehicle outside Los Angeles’ Beverly Center, killing Robinson, his cousin.