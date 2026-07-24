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Amina Diop has been one of the most important behind-the-scenes figures in rap. We spoke with her about her journey and how she helped shape the careers of Young Thug and Gucci Mane.Morgan A. Grain
We spoke with Erin Haney, the chief policy officer at REFORM Alliance, to get a better understanding of Young Thug's punitive plea deal.Shawn Setaro
The Young Thug YSL racketeering trial is finally over, after more than two years. Here is a breakdown on how and why it all came to an end.Shawn Setaro
We spoke to a number of legal experts about what’s next in the ongoing Young Thug YSL trial, which is already the longest trial in Georgia history.Jewel Wicker