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(L-R) Kodak Black and Young Thug.
Music

Kodak Black Reveals His Huge List of Demands to Sign With Young Thug's YSL Records

The Florida rapper said that if he were to sign with Thugger, he would want some pretty big incentives.

Trey Alston15 days ago
Split image: Left shows Nine Vicious with braided hair and a nose ring in a bathroom. Right shows Young Thug in a red feathered hat and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Nine Vicious Denies Young Thug Re-Signed Him to YSL for 'Millions'

The rapper is responding after Thugger spoke up during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax.

Alex Ocho35 days ago
Young Thug and Kodak Black
Music

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black to Name His Price to Sign With YSL Records

YSL Records is looking for its next superstar, apparently.

Trey Alston35 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Offset.
Music

Young Thug Gobsmacked After Learning Offset Shooting News From Paparazzi

Thug said he hadn't heard about Offset because he had been on a plane for 26 hours.

Will Lavin108 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Lil Keed.
Music

Young Thug Still in Disbelief Over Lil Keed's Death: 'Dam Boi'

Keed passed away in May 2022, just days after Thugger was arrested on RICO charges.

tara mahadevan142 days ago
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Gray vinyl records with abstract art on one cover and a monochrome portrait of a man with braided hair on the other.
Music

Gunna 'The Last Wun' Vinyl in Three Alternative Covers: How to Buy

The Atlanta rapper's sixth studio album is available on vinyl in three collectible cover variants on Complex.

Complex Staff230 days ago
YSL Woody in a white t-shirt stands outdoors with arms crossed, in a residential area with overcast skies and power lines.
Music

YSL Woody Lays Newborn Son to Rest at Funeral

The Atlanta rapper laid his newborn son to rest this week, sharing emotional footage and photos from the funeral.

Mark Elibert236 days ago
Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Young Thug Helps His 'UY SCUTI' Collaborators 'Go White' in Instagram Post

Future, Quavo, T.I., and more are reimagined in the style of his new album cover.

Shawn Setaro302 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Speaks on Leaked Jail Calls: ‘I’m Moving Forward’

Young Thug sat down for an extensive conversation on the podcast ‘Big Bank’ where he addressed multiple topics.

Trey Alston321 days ago
YSL Woody aka Lil Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, in a photo shared on his Instagram.
Music

YSL Woody Hospitalized After Sustaining Serious Injuries in Alleged Motorcycle Accident

The YSL RICO trial witness, real name Kenneth Copeland, was seen bloodied in a hospital bed.

Joe Price328 days ago
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Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Criticizes Response to Young Thug Interrogation Tape: 'Where All the Energy?'

"How you going to defend that?" asked the man once known as Cooperating Witness-2.

Shawn Setaro330 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Ralo.
Music

Ralo Claims He Lied to Feds in Online Row With Young Thug: 'B*tch, I Lied'

The Atlanta rapper stunned fans by admitting he lied to federal agents during a fiery exchange with Thugger on social media.

Mark Elibert330 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug to Recover Seized Property From YSL RICO Investigation

The state has the opportunity to file an appeal, meaning his belongings could still be held.

tara mahadevan342 days ago
LeBron James and Gunna
Music

LeBron James Big Ups Gunna's New Album 'The Last Wun'

He thinks Wunna can't miss.

Trey Alston350 days ago
Young Thug in a black hoodie and sunglasses stands outdoors, with a blurred green background.
Style

Young Thug Merch: How to Buy on Complex

The ComplexCon headliner's new album, 'UY Scuti,' is expected soon.

Trace William Cowen355 days ago
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A performer wearing sunglasses and a white shirt sings into a microphone on stage.
Music

Star Witness in YSL Gang Case Among Four Accused in Atlanta Street Racing Bust

YSL witness Kenneth Copeland, three others accused in Atlanta street racing bust involving over 100 vehicles and illegal stunts.

Mark Elibert379 days ago
Fani Willis
Music

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Calls YSL RICO Trial a Success Despite No Murder Convictions

“We had 19 convictions, and the community is safer," she said in response to criticism over trial results.

Trey Alston414 days ago

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