Ian Connor

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Ian Connor in a denim jacket with dreadlocks and sunglasses stands on the left. Carti and Bari on the right wear hooded and camo outfits.
Style

Ian Connor on Playboi Carti and ASAP Bari Linking Up: 'MLK Died Fah This Type of Sh*t'

Bari was among those on hand for Carti's recent Rolling Loud set.

Trace William Cowen485 days ago
The artist formerly known as Kanye West at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris.
Music

Kanye Dedicates Performance of "I Wonder" to Drake and Ian Connor During South Korea Show

The dedication to Drake comes just months after Ye dissed the rapper on a remix of "Like That."

Joe Price693 days ago
Music

Kanye West Told Elon Musk That Car Crash Gave Him 'Signs of Autism’ in Leaked Messages

The crash Ye is referring to is his near-fatal car accident which occurred while he was driving home from a recording studio in October 2002.

Joe Price1003 days ago
Music

ASAP Rocky Calls ASAP Bari and Ian Connor 'B*tch' During Rolling Loud Performance (UPDATE)

Rocky changed the lyrics of his 2016 track "Telephone Calls" to call out his former collaborators.

Joe Price1089 days ago
ASAP Rocky, wearing brown blazer, blue jeans, Gucci bag and Gucci shoes
Music

ASAP Rocky Talks to Kerwin Frost About His Black Lives Matter Comments

Rocky also explained his state of mind while in prison and how advice from people like Meek Mill helped him put the situation in perspective.

Xavier Hamilton2384 days ago
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Style

ASAP Rocky Breaks Down Twelvyy’s Role in the Development of Virgil Abloh's Off-White

Rocky did an interview with Kerwin Frost spanning more than an hour and touching on a litany of topics.

Trace William Cowen2586 days ago
Ian Connor
Style

Ian Connor Allegations Resurface in New Report

Ian Connor remains a presence in fashion despite multiple widely publicized allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Trace William Cowen2737 days ago
This is a picture of Amber Rose.
Life

Amber Rose on Ian Connor: ‘He’s Actually Raping Women’

Amber Rose speaks on Ian Connor in a new interview with 'The Daily Beast.'

tara mahadevan3071 days ago
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Style

Ian Connor Accused of Threatening Women on Twitter for Calling Him a Rapist

Two women have accused Ian Connor of threatening them on Twitter for calling him a rapist.

Trace William Cowen3651 days ago
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Pop Culture

Amber Rose Says 21 Women Told Her That Ian Connor Raped Them

Amber Rose says 21 women have come forward to tell her that Ian Connor raped them.

Elizabeth King3669 days ago
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Style

Virgil Abloh Explains How the Ian Connor and Theophilus London Fight Went Down

Virgil Abloh explained how the fight between Ian Connor, Theophilus London, and A$AP Bari went down.

Cameron Wolf3675 days ago
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Life

Rape Culture Is Everyone's Problem: Why Male Celebrities Need to Speak Out

The reaction to Theophilus London's tweets has taught us one thing: Young people listen to male celebrities.

Steve Dool3675 days ago
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Style

Ian Connor Gets Into Twitter Fight With Woman Accusing Him of Rape

Ian Connor got into a heated fight on Twitter with one of the six women accusing him of rape.

Cameron Wolf3695 days ago
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Style

Ian Connor Faces Rape Accusations From Two More Women

Two more women have come forward to accuse Ian Connor of rape, and are urging Kanye West to cut ties with the stylist.

Erica Euse3695 days ago
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