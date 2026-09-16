ComplexCon has always been part trade show, part cultural reunion, and for Billionaire Boys Club, it's become something closer to an annual homecoming. BBC and its ICECREAM imprint have used the annual festivities to drop exclusive collaborations, showcase their wide range of creative partners, and build out immersive experiences that remind the streetwear world why the label founded by Pharrell and NIGO over two decades ago still carries weight.
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The brand's ComplexCon footprint has ranged from art-driven capsules with painters like Hebru Brantley to sneakers with Reebok and Adidas. Along the way, they have also made sure to cate to OG fans with bringbacks of iconic items like the Diamonds and Dollars zip hoodies and Running Dog denim.
Ahead of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeels, we looked back on the best BBC ICECREAM moments and collaborations from across the past decade of ComplexCon.
2018 — Pharrell / N*E*R*D
The following year, the BBC booth centered on exclusive N*E*R*D Human Race product. Pharrell was even on site for a meet-and-greet tied to his book, A Fish Doesn't Know It's Wet, making the space one of the weekend's clearest draws.
2019 — Reebok / Planet Icecream
Reebok and Billionaire Boys Club revisited a partnership that first began in 2004, rebuilding it around the Planet Icecream concept. The activation was expansive, anchored by a 19-foot rocket ship, a DJ booth, space-themed merchandise, and a basketball dunk setup.
2019 — SpongeBob SquarePants
Billionaire Boys Club brought its SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration to the floor, drawing directly from the Goons on the Moon episode. The collection spanned apparel, skate decks, pins, and accessories.
2021 — Billionaire Boys Club × adidas / N*E*R*D 20th Anniversary
BBC returned with two standout releases: the adidas Pharrell NMD Hu "Running Dog" and a capsule marking 20 years since N*E*R*D's In Search Of…. The booth drew lines all weekend, thanks to its nostalgic approach and well-executed merch.
2022 — VANDYTHEPINK × ICECREAM
ICECREAM used the weekend to debut a U.S.-exclusive capsule with VANDYTHEPINK, one of this generation’s most promising streetwear brands. The collection pulled from the vibrant styles of the 2000s and Japanese streetwear references, tapping into an era the brand helped define.
2024 — ICECREAM 20th Anniversary
ICECREAM marked two decades with a limited 20th Anniversary capsule built around its archive. All of the signature graphics, from Cones N’ Bones to the Running Dog, were printed across a variety of apparel and accessories. The standout pieces were made in Japan, a nod to the roots that shaped the brand from the start.
2025 — BBC MART
Billionaire Boys Club introduced its BBC MART concept at ComplexCon Hong Kong, working alongside Tarmac Works and Casanova Vintage. The idea carried over to ComplexCon Las Vegas with an exclusive Casanova Vintage capsule. The hero item was a multicolored rendition of the Diamonds and Dollars zip hoodie.
2026 — BBC x Carrots
For ComplexCon 2026, BBC is partnering with one of the most important figures in the Los Angeles streetwear scene, Anwar Carrots. The apparel and booth design will be heavily inspired by the archival “Wealth Farms” graphic from BBC. Read more about the upcoming project here.