ComplexCon has always been part trade show, part cultural reunion, and for Billionaire Boys Club, it's become something closer to an annual homecoming. BBC and its ICECREAM imprint have used the annual festivities to drop exclusive collaborations, showcase their wide range of creative partners, and build out immersive experiences that remind the streetwear world why the label founded by Pharrell and NIGO over two decades ago still carries weight.

The brand's ComplexCon footprint has ranged from art-driven capsules with painters like Hebru Brantley to sneakers with Reebok and Adidas. Along the way, they have also made sure to cate to OG fans with bringbacks of iconic items like the Diamonds and Dollars zip hoodies and Running Dog denim.

Ahead of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeels, we looked back on the best BBC ICECREAM moments and collaborations from across the past decade of ComplexCon.