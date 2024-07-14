Wiz Khalifa Hit With Illegal Drug Possession Charge in Romania Following Festival Performance

Wiz Khalifa found himself in some trouble overseas.

The 36-year-old rapper was charged with illegal drug possession after performing at the Beach, Please! Festival at the Black Sea Coast in Romania, Agence France Presse reports.

"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," said the Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors (DIICOT) in a statement on Sunday, per the AFP.

In Romania, cannabis is considered a “risk drug.” Possession of the substance can be punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Videos of the “Black and Yellow” rapper smoking onstage have circulated on social media as well as a separate clip of him being escorted from the venue by police.