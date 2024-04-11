Amber Rose Denies Speculation About Dating Chris Rock: 'It Just Becomes Unfair Sometimes'

The rumors can officially be put to rest: Amber Rose and Chris Rock are just friends.
Last December, the two were spotted hanging out in New York City and appeared to be holding hands and returning to Rock's apartment. But in a new chat with Entertainment Tonight, Rose claims it was nothing more than a friendly meet-up.
"It was not [a date],” the media personality, author, and model shared. "I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years."
Apparently the occasion was just a coffee outing, and Rose also clarified that the two weren't holding hands despite walking close together.
"We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious, and that’s our friendship. Just friendship," she said.
"We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes," she added.
In fact, rather than dating, Rose says she's given Rock "relationship advice," which probably comes in handy, eight years after the comedian finalized his divorce from ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he has two daughters, Lola Simone, 21, and Zahra Savannah, 19.
Rose, who was formerly married to (and shares an 11-year-old son with) Wiz Khalifa, is "very happy" about being single, now that she's recently broken up with ex-boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards. Edwards, who's the father of Rose's 4-year-old son, Slash, currently dates pop icon and actress Cher.
"I'm definitely not looking for nothing. I'm definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule," Rose continued.
Despite being friends, Rock and Rose's history runs deep, as the Rustin star made a guest appearance on "Blame Game" from Kanye West's 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. As West was dating Rose at the time, Rock is heard on the song's outro, playing a role of the man who's dating West's ex and compliments her bedroom skills.