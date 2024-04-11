Amber Rose Denies Speculation About Dating Chris Rock: 'It Just Becomes Unfair Sometimes'

The rumors can officially be put to rest: Amber Rose and Chris Rock are just friends.

Last December, the two were spotted hanging out in New York City and appeared to be holding hands and returning to Rock's apartment. But in a new chat with Entertainment Tonight, Rose claims it was nothing more than a friendly meet-up.

"It was not [a date],” the media personality, author, and model shared. "I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years."

Apparently the occasion was just a coffee outing, and Rose also clarified that the two weren't holding hands despite walking close together.

"We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious, and that’s our friendship. Just friendship," she said.