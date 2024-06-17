Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar Expecting First Child Together: 'Baby Girl on the Way'

The longtime couple’s announcement was met with a number of familiar names enthusiastically offering their congratulations, including Amber Rose, with whom Wiz shares a son, 11-year-old Sebastian.

"We love you guys so much and we can't wait to meet her," Rose said in a Stories update.

Ludacris, Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Michael Phelps, Muni Long, Warren G, Jake Paul, Juicy J, Karrueche, and more also offered congrats. Lil Duval, meanwhile, tucked in a playful joke about the Clearblue partnership.

"If I have a baby, I’m getting a pregnancy test deal too," Duval wrote in the comments.