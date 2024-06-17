Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar Expecting First Child Together: 'Baby Girl on the Way'

The longtime couple confirmed the news on Father's Day.

Jun 17, 2024
Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar pose wearing black jackets and sunglasses at an event
Image via Getty/Paul Archuleta/Contributor
Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar pose wearing black jackets and sunglasses at an event
Image via Getty/Paul Archuleta/Contributor

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are having a baby.

On Father’s Day, Wiz made the news official in a paid partnership post with Clearblue on Instagram, writing, "Baby girl on the way." Aguilar, meanwhile, shared a collection of maternity shots captured by Alloria Winter and captioned with the same "baby girl" reveal.

Wiz Khalifa and a woman hold a positive pregnancy test, announcing a baby on the way. Hashtags: #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner
Image via Wiz Khalifa on Instagram
Aimee Aguilar poses holding her baby bump in a floor-length satin gown. The caption reads: &quot;Baby girl on the way&quot; with heart emojis
Image via Aimee Aguilar on Instagram

The longtime couple’s announcement was met with a number of familiar names enthusiastically offering their congratulations, including Amber Rose, with whom Wiz shares a son, 11-year-old Sebastian.

"We love you guys so much and we can't wait to meet her," Rose said in a Stories update.

Ludacris, Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Michael Phelps, Muni Long, Warren G, Jake Paul, Juicy J, Karrueche, and more also offered congrats. Lil Duval, meanwhile, tucked in a playful joke about the Clearblue partnership.

"If I have a baby, I’m getting a pregnancy test deal too," Duval wrote in the comments.

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar posing excitedly with a pregnancy test. The text says: &quot;Congrats to @aimeeags &amp; @wizkhalifa! We love you guys so much and we can&#x27;t wait to meet her.&quot;
Lil Duval&#x27;s Instagram comment reads: &quot;If I have a baby I&#x27;m getting a pregnancy test deal too&quot; followed by multiple laughing emojis, with 4,494 likes
Image via Instagram

Just over a decade ago, Wiz reflected on how fatherhood had changed him, telling HipHopDX that becoming a dad coincided with a larger change in how he lived his life. In the years since, Wiz has made similar observations, including in a more detailed discussion with Fatherly back in 2020. In that interview, Wiz pointed to how his parenting style keeps creativity at the forefront.

More recently, the topic of fatherhood came up during Wiz's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. See more here.

