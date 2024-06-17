Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar Expecting First Child Together: 'Baby Girl on the Way'

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are having a baby.
On Father’s Day, Wiz made the news official in a paid partnership post with Clearblue on Instagram, writing, "Baby girl on the way." Aguilar, meanwhile, shared a collection of maternity shots captured by Alloria Winter and captioned with the same "baby girl" reveal.
The longtime couple’s announcement was met with a number of familiar names enthusiastically offering their congratulations, including Amber Rose, with whom Wiz shares a son, 11-year-old Sebastian.
"We love you guys so much and we can't wait to meet her," Rose said in a Stories update.
Ludacris, Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Michael Phelps, Muni Long, Warren G, Jake Paul, Juicy J, Karrueche, and more also offered congrats. Lil Duval, meanwhile, tucked in a playful joke about the Clearblue partnership.
"If I have a baby, I’m getting a pregnancy test deal too," Duval wrote in the comments.
Just over a decade ago, Wiz reflected on how fatherhood had changed him, telling HipHopDX that becoming a dad coincided with a larger change in how he lived his life. In the years since, Wiz has made similar observations, including in a more detailed discussion with Fatherly back in 2020. In that interview, Wiz pointed to how his parenting style keeps creativity at the forefront.
More recently, the topic of fatherhood came up during Wiz's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. See more here.