Wiz Khalifa Says He Pulls up Stoned to Son’s Parent-Teacher Conferences: ‘They Know What’s Up’

Khalifa continued, “And yeah I’m pulling up stoned, I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything. But it’s because it’s really what I believe in and why not get the real one?”

“Why would I have to change who I am or act like I’m not that just for these places that I’m going to go? That’s not how I’m going to be living my life ever. Hell no.”

In October, the rapper announced that he had been embracing a “California Sober” lifestyle and completely quit drinking. He told the Cuhmunity podcast at the time that he is only doing shrooms and smoking weed instead.

Khalifa also credits his son Sebastian, whom he shares with ex Amber Rose, as inspiration for changing his habits.

"Bash is a huge part of that transition — and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn't normally do," said Khalifa on his 2019 docu-series, Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. "The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it's not as much as just makin' sure he's good; it's actually being there."