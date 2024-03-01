Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About Staggering Amount of Blunts He Smokes in a Day

Like Snoop Dogg, Wiz’s love for weed is famous. In January, the 36-year-old appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where host Alex Cooper asked Khalifa if he ever went to his 10-year-old son Sebastian’s school after taking a toke (or several tokes).

“Hell yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Wiz said. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

In 2010, he revealed how much he spends on weed, telling a reporter, per The Fader, that he shells out over $10,000 on cannabis every month. Fourteen years later, if you adjust for inflation and tolerance, that number has to be much more.