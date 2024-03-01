Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About Staggering Amount of Blunts He Smokes in a Day

At this point, Wiz Khalifa is synonymous with weed.
In an interview with SkinBone, the Pittsburgh rapper was asked how many blunts he smokes in a day, to which he answered, at around the 19:45 minute mark, “Like 30.”
“What number you on right now?” SkinBone inquired, to which Wiz responded, “Probably like 15.” When the host pointed out that the day is almost over, Wiz said, “Yeah, no, we gonna get that 15, fa sho.”
Like Snoop Dogg, Wiz’s love for weed is famous. In January, the 36-year-old appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where host Alex Cooper asked Khalifa if he ever went to his 10-year-old son Sebastian’s school after taking a toke (or several tokes).
“Hell yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Wiz said. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”
In 2010, he revealed how much he spends on weed, telling a reporter, per The Fader, that he shells out over $10,000 on cannabis every month. Fourteen years later, if you adjust for inflation and tolerance, that number has to be much more.