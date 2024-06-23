Taylor Swift Thanks Hater Who 'Talks Sh*t' Before Performing Kim Kardashian Diss Track "thanK you aIMee" for First Time

A speech Taylor Swift made at her recent concert may have been aimed at Kim Kardashian.

Swift, 34, is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour which includes an awe-inspiring eight show run at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During the pop singer’s planned “Surprise Song” segment at Saturday’s show, Swift briefly thanked her fans for making it possible for her to play the prestigious venue.

“I get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. And when I'm thinking about that, you think about just being grateful and being thankful for all the people who wanted this for you,” said Swift. “And that's all of you here tonight.”