Taylor Swift Thanks Hater Who 'Talks Sh*t' Before Performing Kim Kardashian Diss Track "thanK you aIMee" for First Time

A speech Taylor Swift made at her recent concert may have been aimed at Kim Kardashian.
Swift, 34, is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour which includes an awe-inspiring eight show run at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
During the pop singer’s planned “Surprise Song” segment at Saturday’s show, Swift briefly thanked her fans for making it possible for her to play the prestigious venue.
“I get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. And when I'm thinking about that, you think about just being grateful and being thankful for all the people who wanted this for you,” said Swift. “And that's all of you here tonight.”
But her gratitude wasn’t limited to just her adoring league of Swifties.
“But then on the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time somebody talks shit, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me that much tougher,” she added. “So it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”
At that moment, Swift performed “thanK you aIMee,” off of the 31-track “Anthology” edition of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, for the first time. She also mashed up the track with her single “Mean” off of her 2010 album Speak Now.
The track capitalizes the letters “KIM” across its title and is widely believed to be about Kardashian, 43, with lyrics that reference a bully who “stomped across my grave” and “wrote headlines in the local paper.”
The SKIMS’ founder’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, who is a self-proclaimed Swiftie, is also presumably referenced on the track as Swift sings, “And one day, your kid comes home singin'/A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."
In an interview for Time’s Person of the Year issue last December, Swift revisited her 2016 feud with Kardashian and her now-ex-husband Kanye West, 47, which she says caused her a “career death.”
At the center of their conflict back then was Ye’s single, “Famous,” where he included a controversial lyric about how he and Swift “might still have sex” and that he “made that bitch famous.”
Kanye alleged that Swift approved the lyric over the phone, but she denied that claim. Kardashian then released a video recording of the phone call that appeared to show Swift giving her verbal consent. However, her representatives say Swift was never asked about being called a “bitch.”
"I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots," Swift told Time about her vilification following the leak.
"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she continued.
“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
Despite being labeled a “snake,” Swift eventually reclaimed this imagery for her 2017 album Reputation.