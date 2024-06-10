Donald Trump Calls Taylor Swift ‘Unusually Beautiful,’ Questions Her Politics in Book Excerpt

Former U.S. president Donald Trump could be trying to get an endorsement from Taylor Swift ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In a Variety exclusive, Trump gushed about the pop musician in the upcoming book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, whilst criticizing Swift for her alleged political views.

"I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented," Trump told the book's author, Ramin Setoodeh, in an interview recorded last November. "I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"

"She is liberal, or is that just an act?” Trump added. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

While Setoodeh acknowledged Swift's 2012 LP Red as the singer's last true country album, Trump brushed off the comment, responding, "Garth Brooks is liberal. Explain that! How does it happen?"

Since the 2016 election, Swift has steered towards being politically outspoken, supporting LGBTQIA+ and human rights, which she would later tackle in her 2020 concert film Miss Americana.

"Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out," she said in the film. "These aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans… I need to be on the right side of history."