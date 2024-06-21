Taylor Swift Comes to Gracie Abrams' Rescue in Video Showing Her Extinguishing Fire: 'I Think We're Going to Die'

Gracie Abrams has shared a video of Taylor Swift extinguishing a fire in her apartment to celebrate the release of her second album, The Secret of Us.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has just released her new album, which features a collaboration with Swift on "Us." She shared a video on Instagram that showed the pair writing the track together, but she also included a video that showed Swift using a fire extinguisher on a blaze in her New York City apartment.

"Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you," she wrote alongside the hectic clip.

"What do I do about this?" Swift said in the video. "You're going to fire extinguish it," said Abrams, who recorded the moment and cautioned Swift not to use water. "So I cut this with a knife?" Swift asked as she struggled to use the extinguisher. "I think we're gonna die." Abrams assured her that they were not going to die, even if she would struggle to put out the fire with just water.

Eventually Swift was able to get the extinguisher working, but not without exerting some frustration. "Bitch," she said as she pulled the lever.