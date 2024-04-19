With the arrival of The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift let the world know that "this period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up." But this sense of artistic finality following a "secret double album" exploring what Swift has described as "a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time" doesn’t mean that fans won’t continue to dissect each line from the 31-song experience, including, perhaps most glaringly, the aptly named "thanK you aIMee."

Yes, if you put the three carefully capitalized letters from the song title together, they do indeed spell out, you guessed it, KIM. Naturally, the title alone was enough for fans to speculate that this particular Tortured Poets entry was inspired by Swift’s headlines-amassing issues with Kim Kardashian in the past.

The song uses a high school setting to paint the subject of this particular story, Aimee, as a mean girl-esque bully who "stomped across my grave" and "wrote headlines in the local paper." Right there in the opening verse, Swift imagines "a bronze spray-tanned statue" of this "Aimee" in her hometown. Worth noting is that "hometown," in this instance, appears to be Swift’s way of referring to Hollywood at large, not any actual hometown, with this same unnamed region later referred to as "our town." Per the narrator, this city "looks so small" from her later vantage point.