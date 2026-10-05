Music

Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Hottieween to Las Vegas for 2026 Edition

This year, Megan is teaming up with Cirque du Soleil.

Megan Thee Stallion in a leopard print outfit, smiling and gesturing with her hand, seated in a sparkling, colorful setting.
Image via Getty/Chris Haston/WBTV

Megan Thee Stallion, whose affinity for all things Halloween is well-documented, is inviting fans to “come dressed to kill” for something special she has planned for Las Vegas this month.

Monday (October. 5), Megan announced details for this year’s Hottieween event, set for Oct. 30 at Zouk Nightclub.

“Thee circus is coming, and the ringleader is a bad bitch,” the ACT III-teasing artist told fans. “Hottieween is back, hotties!”

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For the 2026 edition, Megan has teamed up with Cirque du Soleil to take the experience “to a whole other dimension,” complete with drinks made from her own Chicas Divertidas tequila brand.

“So come dressed to kill and ready to party,” Megan advised.

General admission tickets are available here for roughly $126. Notably, a portion of the proceeds will be put toward the Pete & Thomas Foundation. Megan launched the nonprofit back in 2022 in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.

News of Hottieween 2026 follows the latest entry in Megan’s long-running tradition of kicking off the Halloween season by donning a pumpkin as a mask for an impromptu-seeming photoshoot.

Put another way, the best season of any given year is now fully upon us.

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