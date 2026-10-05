Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Hottieween to Las Vegas for 2026 Edition

Megan Thee Stallion, whose affinity for all things Halloween is well-documented, is inviting fans to “come dressed to kill” for something special she has planned for Las Vegas this month. Monday (October. 5), Megan announced details for this year’s Hottieween event, set for Oct. 30 at Zouk Nightclub. “Thee circus is coming, and the ringleader is a bad bitch,” the ACT III-teasing artist told fans. “Hottieween is back, hotties!”

For the 2026 edition, Megan has teamed up with Cirque du Soleil to take the experience “to a whole other dimension,” complete with drinks made from her own Chicas Divertidas tequila brand. “So come dressed to kill and ready to party,” Megan advised.

General admission tickets are available here for roughly $126. Notably, a portion of the proceeds will be put toward the Pete & Thomas Foundation. Megan launched the nonprofit back in 2022 in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.