Megan Thee Stallion on Healing After Klay Thompson Split: ‘I’m Not Trying to Take No Shortcuts’

Megan Thee Stallion got candid about healing after breaking up with NBA player Klay Thompson. The MEGAN artist, who split from Thompson in April after roughly a year of dating, recently spoke to Marie Claire about the dissolution of their relationship, describing it as sudden. “I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan said. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.” The three-time Grammy winner added that the breakup was “so abrupt” and that she is still “in shock.”

“When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time,” the Houston native added. “I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”