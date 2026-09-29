Music

Megan Thee Stallion on Healing After Klay Thompson Split: ‘I’m Not Trying to Take No Shortcuts’

The three-time Grammy winner called her breakup with Klay Thompson "abrupt" after roughly a year of dating.

NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Megan Thee Stallion present at The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.
Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion got candid about healing after breaking up with NBA player Klay Thompson.

The MEGAN artist, who split from Thompson in April after roughly a year of dating, recently spoke to Marie Claire about the dissolution of their relationship, describing it as sudden.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan said. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.”

The three-time Grammy winner added that the breakup was “so abrupt” and that she is still “in shock.”

“When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time,” the Houston native added. “I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”

Megan, who alleged that the Miami Heat star had cheated, previously told InStyle that her relationship with Thompson was “very rough” despite what fans saw.

“I’m not a person who is in the house 24-7. I’m never going to be that. And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person. She’s her own boss. I cannot be minimized,” she told the publication.

“I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything. So just going forward, I think I’ve just learned this is the type of person that I want to be with, this is what I will tolerate, this is what I won’t tolerate. And if you can’t take that, we just gotta respectfully go our separate ways.”

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