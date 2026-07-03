Freestyle

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors
Music

Watch Drake Freestyle at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28th Birthday Party: ‘We’re Here for the One'

Drake grabbed the mic at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's birthday party and rapped about the NBA MVP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
(L-R) DJ Akademiks and Jay-Z.
Music

Akademiks Claims Jay-Z Freestyle Targets Are Unbothered: 'He Needs Another Move'

The media personality has shared that be believes Hov isn't "getting the best response" after his viral Roots Picnic freestyle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago
LeBron James and Jay-Z
Music

LeBron James Cosigns Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle on Instagram

Bron posted a few emojis on his social media story.

Trey Alston47 days ago
Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj
Music

Jay-Z Appears to Diss Nicki Minaj in Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'That Lady Back on That Stuff'

He alluded to her "Ken" and Kenneth Petty's status as a sex offender.

Trey Alston47 days ago
Lupe Fiasco performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, and a cap with a flag design. Holding a microphone with a green cover.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Freestyles Over Drake’s “Shabang,” Jokes About Forgetting Lyrics

The rapper responded after forgetting lyrics at a recent concert, joking that fans who leaked his debut kept him from reaching stadium status.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
Two men are pictured, one outside at night, the other in a car wearing a hoodie, looking out the window.
Music

Rapper Who Freestyled for J. Cole Uses Image From Viral Moment for New Song’s Cover Art

The rapper recently caught J. Cole in a candid momnent and freestyled for him.

Joe Price155 days ago
J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar
Music

J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar Apology on 'Birthday Blizzard '26' Freestyle

"The apology dropped me way out of the top 3."

Trey Alston170 days ago
Cam'ron and Damon Dash are pictured. Cam'ron is wearing glasses and a leather jacket, while Damon Dash is in a suit and tie.
Music

Cam’ron Airs Out Dame Dash in Freestyle: 'Pay Back That Child Support…Call the IRS Next'

Killa Cam raps about loyalty, business disputes, and internet drama while calling Dame out with blunt bars in a new freestyle.

Mark Elibert176 days ago
Two images side by side: Fabolous in a black outfit with sunglasses and jewelry, holding a cup; 50 Cent in a blue patterned suit, gesturing.
Music

Fabolous Targets 50 Cent In Christmas Day Freestyle: 'Your Shorty Got Hot Showered'

Fab references 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy and her involvement with disgraced music mogul Diddy.

Jade Gomez203 days ago
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A man in a blue jacket smiles at an event, wearing a chain necklace. The background has green and blue text.
Music

Desiigner Switches Up His Sound on New Freestyle, Shocks Fans With Controlled Flow

Fans reacted to Desiigner’s surprising lyrical freestyle as the rapper hinted at a possible comeback.

Mark Elibert261 days ago
A man smiling widely, wearing a cap, earrings, and a military-style jacket, with a dark background.
Music

Hip-Hop Legend P.E.A.C.E. of Freestyle Fellowship Dead, Group Confirms

Los Angeles MC P.E.A.C.E., a pioneer of West Coast alternative hip-hop, has died.

Mark Elibert263 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says 'Family Problems' Make Him 'Feel Like Eminem' in Freestyle

The rapper's mother recently launched a GoFundMe for help with $6,000 in moving expenses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams339 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Benzino.
Music

50 Cent Mocks New Benzino Freestyle: 'Worst Sh*t I Heard This Year… He 60 Years Old Bro’

Fif's feud with the former Made Men rapper continues.

Will Lavin351 days ago
Will Smith performing on stage, wearing a light jacket and holding a red microphone.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Raps 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song Over Missy Elliott's "Work It" Beat

The veteran artist recently released his fifth album, 'Based On A True Story.'

tara mahadevan462 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Wiz Khalifa attends the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Drops Gunna Collab “5 Star,” Announces 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' Release Date

The rapper also dropped another freestyle titled "Walk It Off."

Jaelani Turner-Williams474 days ago

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