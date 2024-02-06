Latto’s new single artwork raises more questions than answers.
On Monday, the rapper announced that “Sunday Service” will arrive on Friday. She began to tease the track last month on her TikTok account.
The direction for the single cover has fans and non-fans alike talking. Latto, whose eyes are crossed out with a thick horizontal line, is seen standing in front of a collage of female rappers who similarly have their eyes struck out.
Some fans are already concluding that with the song’s release, Latto is further fanning the flames of her alleged feud with Ice Spice, who appears in the aforementioned collage. Confusingly, other rappers whom Latto seemingly hasn’t had issues with, such as Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, and Sexxy Red also appear behind her on the single cover.
Last week, Ice Spice revealed that her new single, “Think U Da Shit (Fart)” targeted the “Put It on da Floor” rapper after she saw one of her own music videos playing in the background of one of Latto's TikTok videos.
"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said while partaking in a Space with her fans on X. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ['Fart']. It was really just a snippet."
While Ice appeared at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday in her custom Baby Phat getup and briefly mingled with Beyoncé, Latto pulled up to Ice's neighborhood, the Bronx, to shoot the visuals for “Sunday Service,” which features lyrics such as “20 black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service/I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous.”
Talk about bringing beef to your front door, sheesh.
“Sunday Service” is set to arrive just when we thought we had reached the end of Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s feud that played out in the headlines through their songs “Hiss” and “Big Foot,” as well as a number of social media rants from the Pink Friday 2 rapper.