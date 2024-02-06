Some fans are already concluding that with the song’s release, Latto is further fanning the flames of her alleged feud with Ice Spice, who appears in the aforementioned collage. Confusingly, other rappers whom Latto seemingly hasn’t had issues with, such as Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, and Sexxy Red also appear behind her on the single cover.

Last week, Ice Spice revealed that her new single, “Think U Da Shit (Fart)” targeted the “Put It on da Floor” rapper after she saw one of her own music videos playing in the background of one of Latto's TikTok videos.

"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said while partaking in a Space with her fans on X. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ['Fart']. It was really just a snippet."