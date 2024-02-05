Ice Spice Meets Beyoncé at the Grammys, Says She’s ‘Never Goin to Fail’

Ice Spice feels chosen after meeting the undisputed queen of the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé.

Between commercial breaks at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the Bronx native mingled with Beyoncé and shook hands with her before posing for a photo together.

Shortly after the moment, Ice Spice shared her excitement over the moment on X, writing, "just met beyoncé im never goin to fail."

Wearing a custom Baby Phat ensemble at the Grammys, Ice Spice's X post also made a reference to the past, flipping Chance the Rapper's line on Kanye West's 2016 song, "Ultralight Beam." Chance's verse, in turn, was a twist on West's "I made 'Jesus Walks,' I'm never going to fail" line on 2011's "Otis" with Jay-Z.