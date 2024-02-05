Ice Spice Meets Beyoncé at the Grammys, Says She’s ‘Never Goin to Fail’

Ice Spice feels chosen after meeting the undisputed queen of the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé.
Between commercial breaks at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the Bronx native mingled with Beyoncé and shook hands with her before posing for a photo together.
Shortly after the moment, Ice Spice shared her excitement over the moment on X, writing, "just met beyoncé im never goin to fail."
Wearing a custom Baby Phat ensemble at the Grammys, Ice Spice's X post also made a reference to the past, flipping Chance the Rapper's line on Kanye West's 2016 song, "Ultralight Beam." Chance's verse, in turn, was a twist on West's "I made 'Jesus Walks,' I'm never going to fail" line on 2011's "Otis" with Jay-Z.
The Grammys being the first time Ice Spice met Beyoncé was a surprise to some, as the rapper modeled for Ivy Park last year.
The running joke of the night was that celebrities lined up in attendance to meet Beyoncé, as the Renaissance singer also took pictures with the awards ceremony host Trevor Noah, Karol G, Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more.
However, the person who gave the biggest acknowledgement to Beyoncé last night was the singer's longtime husband, Jay-Z, who alluded to the "Break My Soul" artist being snubbed in the Album of the Year category four times.
"I don't want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said while accepting the second-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that. Most Grammys never won Album of the Year, that doesn't work."