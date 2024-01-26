Ice Spice Returns With New Single “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)”

Ice Spice is gassing herself up and making zero apologies for it.
On Friday, Jan. 26, the Bronx-born rapper unleashed her highly anticipated track, “Think U the Shit (Fart).” Ice Spice teased the record earlier this month when she posted an amusing illustration of a blunt-smoking Mario.
The meme was accompanied by a 33-second song snippet in which Ice Spice rapped the braggadocious lines, “Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart/I be goin’ hard, I’m breakin’ they hearts, like/Bitches be quick, but I’m quicker/Bitches be thick but I’m thicker/She could be rich but I’m richer.”
On Thursday afternoon, Ice Spice returned to Instagram to reveal the song’s drop date and its official cover art, which shows her sitting in a car’s passenger street while flipping off the camera.
“Fart @ midnight 💨,” she captioned the post.
You can stream “Think U the Shit (Fart)” now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
The song arrives as Ice Spice prepares to release her debut studio album, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2023 EP Like..? Spice’s producer RIOTUSA spoke about the effort in a recent interview with Billboard, saying he and the Grammy-nominated rapper were locked in album mode.
“Look out for new classics with Ice in 2024,” he said. “We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”