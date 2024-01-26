Ice Spice Returns With New Single “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)”

The meme was accompanied by a 33-second song snippet in which Ice Spice rapped the braggadocious lines, “Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart/I be goin’ hard, I’m breakin’ they hearts, like/Bitches be quick, but I’m quicker/Bitches be thick but I’m thicker/She could be rich but I’m richer.”

On Thursday afternoon, Ice Spice returned to Instagram to reveal the song’s drop date and its official cover art, which shows her sitting in a car’s passenger street while flipping off the camera.

“Fart @ midnight 💨,” she captioned the post.

You can stream “Think U the Shit (Fart)” now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.