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Olivia Rodrigo is Rebooting Lilith Fair, and Paula Cole Couldn't Be More Thrilled
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Revives Lilith Fair Spirit With Daisy Chain Fields — And Paula Cole Is Thrilled

Inside the sold-out, women-led festival bringing together Olivia Rodrigo, Lilith Fair legends and a new generation of music fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Blueface with facial tattoos and a chain necklace on stage, lit by red lighting.
Music

Blueface Says He Can’t Judge 'Hoes' Because He Admits He’s One Too

The rapper says he avoids being hypocritical when it comes to women and relationships.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Trick Daddy wearing a green beanie and black shirt with a chain necklace, standing on stage.
Music

Trick Daddy Doubles Down on Why He Doesn’t Date Older Women: ‘I’m Tired of Them B*tches’

The rapper had previously said he refused to date women over 36, calling them "damaged goods."

Alex Ocho94 days ago
Shakira performing on stage with dancers, all in intricate bodysuits, under purple lighting.
Music

Shakira Says She Believes There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Women Who Don’t Support Each Other

The Colombian singer is sharing her "She-Wolf" commandments on her world tour.

Alex Ocho108 days ago
Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a fur coat. Right: Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

Alex Ocho138 days ago
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Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton attend the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Ashley Nicole on Cam Newton Saying He Can’t Have Platonic Friendships With Women: ‘This Is Awkward'

"I don't have women around me that I'm cool with that I don't have plans on stabbing," said Newton.

Joe Price174 days ago
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is in a casual setting, wearing a brown sweater with her hair up. She appears to be speaking and wiping tears.
Pop Culture

Snooki Sheds Tears After Revealing Cancerous Cells Were Found in Her Cervix

The 'Jersey Shore' star described a frightening call from her doctor and what comes next.

Alex Ocho181 days ago
Unrivaled President Open to Partnership with WNBA
Sports

Unrivaled President Says League Is Open to WNBA Partnership

As Unrivaled enters its second season, president Alex Bazzell says the league remains open to working with the WNBA.

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God wearing a black leather jacket is looking at the camera against a blue background with white dots.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tha God Asks Why Akaash Singh’s Wife Jasleen Has a Micropohone ‘In Her Face?'

Charlamagne That God weighed in on the Jasleen and Akaash Singh saga.

Mark Elibert229 days ago
(L-R) Gavin Newsom and Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Gavin Newsom Responds to Halle Berry's 'Devaluing' Women Accusations

It comes after the Oscar-winning actor hit out at the California governor for vetoing legislation related to menopause.

tara mahadevan232 days ago
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Ray J in a black shirt and red cap with horns stands against a green background.
Music

Ray J Claims He Had Sex With 10,000 People, Throws Party to Celebrate

The “Sexy Can I” singer also claimed some of his female friends have reached an alleged 45,000 partners.

Alex Ocho241 days ago
Teyana Taylor
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Claims Her 'One Battle After Another' Character Was Over-Sexualized

One of the film's most captivating images is seeing Taylor's character fully pregnant and wielding a semiautomatic.

tara mahadevan261 days ago
A man in a red jacket and sunglasses poses in front of a backdrop with performers.
Music

Mario Once Again Addresses Notion He Doesn’t Like Black Women: ‘I Don’t Understand That'

The R&B star opened up about his upbringing, relationships, and why his love and respect for Black women have been misunderstood.

Mark Elibert263 days ago
Naomi Osaka's Hana Kuma Partners with REVOLT to Turn the Spotlight on Women Athletes
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With Major Media Power to Elevate Women Athletes

The new partnership will focus on women's personal journeys in athletics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo301 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B on How Some Female Rappers See Her: ‘Something About Me That These B*tches Can’t Stand’

Cardi is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, 'Am I the Drama?'

tara mahadevan334 days ago
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A woman with blonde hair wearing an orange outfit poses in front of a blue and orange sports car.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Encourages Women to ‘Drop a Link’ Instead of Higher Education After Joining OnlyFans

Lil Tay says all women should "drop a link” after joining OnlyFans.

Mark Elibert343 days ago
Willow Smith with an afro hairstyle wearing a black suit and a sequined top stands in front of a backdrop with large text.
Music

Willow Smith Shares Tearful Photo of Herself Asking: 'Who Ate All the P*ssy'

The 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer asked the NSFW question on Instagram.

Alex Ocho345 days ago
Trick Daddy
Music

Trick Daddy Says He’s Not Attracted to Women Over 35, Calls Them 'Damaged Goods'

He also believes that women over 35 have standards that are "too high."

tara mahadevan355 days ago

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