"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said in the clip above. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ["Fart"]. It was really just a snippet."

The Bronx rapper continued, "I was like, 'This has to be fake. This is AI. But bitches be... bold. So I was like, 'Oh, we're being bold today.'"

Another fan asked how Ice Spice felt about outpacing Latto in monthly listeners on Spotify, with the "Munch" rapper having 25.5 million listeners, just a little over Latto's 24.8 monthly listeners. Ice Spice laughed at the question before saying, "y'all are so fucking stupid. Get off the floor."

The feud allegedly kicked off early last year when during a red carpet interview, Latto was seemingly unaware of Ice Spice's "Bikini Bottom" hook, even though she showed her support on Instagram.