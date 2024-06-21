Kendrick Lamar Enlists Los Angeles County Deputies as ‘Extra Security’ for Music Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar is shooting a new music video in the coming days, complete with a significant security presence set to include local deputies. At least, that’s the word from TMZ.

Friday, as the planet continued to discuss Kendrick’s triumphant Kia Forum takeover, which itself included no less than six performances of the Drake-dissing "Not Like Us," the leading tabloid news provider said the hometown-celebrating video in question would be filmed this coming weekend. Kendrick and company, per the report, are set to film "all over Compton."

Citing police sources, TMZ reports that Kendrick’s production company has enlisted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which will have deputies working on the shoot as "extra security" at a rate of about $120 an hour. To be clear, having security on hand for a music video production of this caliber is a routine practice, as is enlisting local police. But Friday’s report emphasizes the alleged "extra" aspect of this particular production, thus generating additional headlines, including this one. So it goes.

Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment. This story may be updated.

It’s not known whether the video being reported on will be for "Not Like Us," which debuted at No. 1 and is currently at No. 6 on the Hot 100 after six total weeks on the chart, or if it’s for something completely different, i.e. possibly a single from a new album. Presumably, we’ll all know soon enough.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, it’s safe to say that Kendrick’s aforementioned Kia Forum event, billed as The Pop Out, marked a moment that won’t soon be forgotten. Fans were understandably enthusiastic about every element of Kendrick’s performance, including the comparably inspired camerawork. For Complex’s rundown of 12 takeaways from the show, see here.