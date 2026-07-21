Drake Gifted Sexyy Red a Birkin Bag at the World Cup Final

Drake spares no expense when it comes to Sexyy Red.
Big Sexyy posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram showing her and Drizzy together during the FIFA World Cup final at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 19). Among the pics and clips were several photos of Drake presenting Sexyy with a Birkin bag that had a tag attached from luxury reseller Wararni.
The bag appeared to be the Hermès Birkin 25 Geranium Alligator Shiny with Palladium Hardware, which Wararni currently sells for $49,800. If you want one of your own, you’d better get a move on — the site only has one more in stock.
“First date kinda nervous ⚽️😏👉🏾👈🏾 ,” Sexyy captioned her post. “THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.”
Drake and Sexyy got to view the often-joked-about “Drake curse” firsthand at the match. Several days before the game, The Boy revealed that he bet $1.5 million on Argentina to win against Spain.
On Friday night (July 17), the rapper took to Instagram to post his Stake betting slip that confirms his big bet. He captioned the post with a knowing phrase: "What’s that saying??? Better luck…"
Spain won the game, 1-0.
Drizzy's latest bet comes not long after he lost major dollars at UFC, placing a $1 million bet on Conor McGregor to win his return match against Max Holloway.
In his caption ahead of the match, Drake showed off his Stake betting slip on Instagram, writing: "THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands... Say less @stake."
McGregor’s comeback lasted just over a minute after his right knee gave out during his first kick of the fight.