GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Drake Gifted Sexyy Red a Birkin Bag at the World Cup Final

Drizzy used an "authenticated luxury resale" site to gift Sexyy what appears to be a $50K bag.

Drake and Sexyy Red perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England.
(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)

Drake spares no expense when it comes to Sexyy Red.

Big Sexyy posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram showing her and Drizzy together during the FIFA World Cup final at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 19). Among the pics and clips were several photos of Drake presenting Sexyy with a Birkin bag that had a tag attached from luxury reseller Wararni.

The bag appeared to be the Hermès Birkin 25 Geranium Alligator Shiny with Palladium Hardware, which Wararni currently sells for $49,800. If you want one of your own, you’d better get a move on — the site only has one more in stock.

“First date kinda nervous ⚽️😏👉🏾👈🏾 ,” Sexyy captioned her post. “THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.”

Drake and Sexyy got to view the often-joked-about “Drake curse” firsthand at the match. Several days before the game, The Boy revealed that he bet $1.5 million on Argentina to win against Spain.

On Friday night (July 17), the rapper took to Instagram to post his Stake betting slip that confirms his big bet. He captioned the post with a knowing phrase: "What’s that saying??? Better luck…"

Spain won the game, 1-0.

Drizzy's latest bet comes not long after he lost major dollars at UFC, placing a $1 million bet on Conor McGregor to win his return match against Max Holloway.

In his caption ahead of the match, Drake showed off his Stake betting slip on Instagram, writing: "THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands... Say less @stake."

McGregor’s comeback lasted just over a minute after his right knee gave out during his first kick of the fight.

Related Stories

Drake laughing
Music

Drake Wins $1 Million After Betting on Canada to Beat South Africa in World Cup

Drizzy’s $770,000 Stake wager on Canada to advance in the World Cup paid off.

Mark Elibert29 days ago
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
Sports

Drake Bet $100,000 on the Duke Blue Devils Beating North Carolina

Ahead of the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA game on Saturday, Drake revealed that he bet $100,000 CAD on Duke only for the team to lose.

Joe Price1576 days ago
Drake
Sports

Drake Claims He Won $1 Million in Stake Bet

He posted the proof on his Instagram Story.

Trey Alston457 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App