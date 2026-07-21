Drake Gifted Sexyy Red a Birkin Bag at the World Cup Final

Drake spares no expense when it comes to Sexyy Red. Big Sexyy posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram showing her and Drizzy together during the FIFA World Cup final at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 19). Among the pics and clips were several photos of Drake presenting Sexyy with a Birkin bag that had a tag attached from luxury reseller Wararni. The bag appeared to be the Hermès Birkin 25 Geranium Alligator Shiny with Palladium Hardware, which Wararni currently sells for $49,800. If you want one of your own, you’d better get a move on — the site only has one more in stock.

“First date kinda nervous ⚽️😏👉🏾👈🏾 ,” Sexyy captioned her post. “THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.” Drake and Sexyy got to view the often-joked-about “Drake curse” firsthand at the match. Several days before the game, The Boy revealed that he bet $1.5 million on Argentina to win against Spain.