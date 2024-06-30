Drake Uses '69 God' as Scoreboard Nickname When Bowling With Friends

Kendrick Lamar called Drizzy the 69 God on the chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us."

Jun 30, 2024
Drake smiling and looking to the side, wearing a casual outfit with a beaded chain necklace
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Drake smiling and looking to the side, wearing a casual outfit with a beaded chain necklace
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Drake is embracing the 69 God title.

In a clip posted to the Instagram Story of his affiliate, @photosbyastral, Drizzy and his friends are bowling. The video zooms in on the scoreboard, which reveals the nickname the OVO head chose: not the 6 God, but the moniker Kendrick Lamar bestowed upon him, 69 God.

The camera then pans to Drake, who knocks down the remaining bowling pins. From the scoreboard, it seems that he’s pretty decent at the recreational activity.

Drake went bowling with the player name “69 God” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/qoXQruFY6s

— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 30, 2024
Twitter: @Akademiks

Kung Fu Kenny called Drake the 69 God on the chart-topping hit “Not Like Us,” in which Lamar raps, “Freaky-ass n***a, he a 69 God,” repeatedly at the end of the song.

The sobriquet appears to have a lot of meanings, with the most obvious that 69 is a popular sex position. As previously mentioned, it’s also a play on Drake's self-appointed 6 God nickname, and looks to be a jab at the Toronto rapper’s sexual proclivities, including allegations of pedophilia, which Dot alludes to on “Not Like Us.” 69 God could be a reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who previously pled guilty to sexually abusing a minor, and is viewed as a snitch following his cooperation in a RICO case.

DrakeKendrick LamarBeefNicknamesBowling

Latest in Music