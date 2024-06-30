Drake Uses '69 God' as Scoreboard Nickname When Bowling With Friends

Drake is embracing the 69 God title.
In a clip posted to the Instagram Story of his affiliate, @photosbyastral, Drizzy and his friends are bowling. The video zooms in on the scoreboard, which reveals the nickname the OVO head chose: not the 6 God, but the moniker Kendrick Lamar bestowed upon him, 69 God.
The camera then pans to Drake, who knocks down the remaining bowling pins. From the scoreboard, it seems that he’s pretty decent at the recreational activity.
Kung Fu Kenny called Drake the 69 God on the chart-topping hit “Not Like Us,” in which Lamar raps, “Freaky-ass n***a, he a 69 God,” repeatedly at the end of the song.
The sobriquet appears to have a lot of meanings, with the most obvious that 69 is a popular sex position. As previously mentioned, it’s also a play on Drake's self-appointed 6 God nickname, and looks to be a jab at the Toronto rapper’s sexual proclivities, including allegations of pedophilia, which Dot alludes to on “Not Like Us.” 69 God could be a reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who previously pled guilty to sexually abusing a minor, and is viewed as a snitch following his cooperation in a RICO case.