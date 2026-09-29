Music

Fuerza Regida's Khrys Ramos Eats Hot Wing Rather Than Say New York's Mexican Food Beats California's

The Grammy-nominated Mexican band appeared on a recent episode of 'Hot Ones: Wing Pong.'

Fuerza Regida are proving their West Coast loyalty during the latest episode of Hot Ones: Wing Pong.

After group member Moisés López landed a hit, his bandmate Khrys Ramos was dared to further fan the flames of the ongoing debate between which U.S. coast has the better Mexican food.

“People from California take a lot of pride in their Mexican food,” Ramos read from a cue card near the six-minute mark in the video linked above. “Anger your West Coast fan base by looking directly into the camera and admitting that New York has superior Mexican food to California.”

“You gonna lie, Khrys?” said member José “Pelón” García, jokingly antagonizing him. “You're going to lie, bro? That's crazy.”

“You gotta eat that wing!” López added. “Or I'm sending all the Mexican people to go [crazy].”

Refusing to disrespect California after some convincing from teammate Sammy Jáimez and frontman Jesús “JOP” Ortiz Paz, Ramos chose to eat a level ten spicy wing, taking a bite without hesitation.

The Grammy-nominated regional Mexican band will resume their This Is Our Dream Tour on October 3 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. From there, the band will visit cities including Charlotte, Atlanta, Albuquerque, and Fresno before wrapping up with two shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison Colorado on November 2 and 3.

Watch Fuerza Regida’s full episode of Hot Ones: Wing Pong up top.

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