Fuerza Regida's Khrys Ramos Eats Hot Wing Rather Than Say New York's Mexican Food Beats California's

Fuerza Regida are proving their West Coast loyalty during the latest episode of Hot Ones: Wing Pong.

After group member Moisés López landed a hit, his bandmate Khrys Ramos was dared to further fan the flames of the ongoing debate between which U.S. coast has the better Mexican food.

“People from California take a lot of pride in their Mexican food,” Ramos read from a cue card near the six-minute mark in the video linked above. “Anger your West Coast fan base by looking directly into the camera and admitting that New York has superior Mexican food to California.”

“You gonna lie, Khrys?” said member José “Pelón” García, jokingly antagonizing him. “You're going to lie, bro? That's crazy.”

“You gotta eat that wing!” López added. “Or I'm sending all the Mexican people to go [crazy].”