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'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' was the first of 2Pac's seven posthumous albums. Here are some things you might not know about the rap classic.Matthew Allen
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's 'Missionary' caps off a strong year for OG figures in hip-hop. So where does it rank amongst those efforts? We answer that and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Kendrick’s Dodger blue hoodie to 'Soul Train' and Bay Area Hyphy attire, here are all the fashion references that nod to LA and West Coast pride.Kia Turner
We were at The Forum in LA for Kendrick’s instantly iconic concert. Here’s what the scene was really like in the arena and backstage.Jordan Rose