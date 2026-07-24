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(L-R) YG and The Game.
Music

YG and The Game Set for West Coast 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with YG and The Game on Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. PDT on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.

Will Lavin2 days ago
DJ Dan, Influential West Coast House Music Pioneer, Dead at 57
Music

DJ Dan, InStereo Founder and West Coast House Pioneer, Dead At 57

Inside the life and legacy of the InStereo boss whose colorful, high-energy sets, chart hits, and West Coast sound changed dance floors worldwide.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will always have respect for one another, according to Tha Doggfather.
Music

Snoop Dogg Says Kendrick Lamar Was the 'Right Person' to Check Him Over Drake Post

The legendary rapper's comments come after K.Dot called him out on "wacced out murals" for sharing Drake's AI-assisted diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Will Lavin436 days ago
West Coast Choppers Tee Complex Shop
Style

West Coast Choppers Base Coat Tee - How to Buy

Vintage-inspired versions of the West Coast Choppers' signature logo T-shirt are available exclusively on Complex Shop.

Complex Staff450 days ago
Cube in a blue fur coat and sunglasses performs on stage. Tyler in a brown suit and green cap poses with finger guns.
Music

Ice Cube Salutes Tyler, The Creator: 'Reminds Me of The Pharcyde'

"That’s the L.A. people don’t know about," Cube said of Tyler's sustaining success.

Trace William Cowen563 days ago
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A man in a tuxedo with a bow tie smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with "ABC's" and pink ribbons.
Music

The Game Says He Only Cares About Fatherhood Now

The rapper claimed his purpose now is to stay alive and be there for his daughter.

Mark Elibert580 days ago
A group of people in a green room, some dancing and others standing or crouching. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares "Squabble Up" Video

The song is taken from Kendrick's surprise-dropped 'GNX' project.

Trace William Cowen607 days ago
E-40 stands in front of a red curtain, wearing a patterned bomber jacket, large silver chain, black beret, and sunglasses
Music

E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'

The Bay Area legend shared a tribute to Kendrick on Instagram, saying he felt "honored" to be considered for such a historic moment.

Brad Callas764 days ago
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Snoop Dogg holds a Hip Hop award and gestures while standing next to Kendrick Lamar, who is wearing a casual hoodie
Music

Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar ‘King of the West’ Following ‘Pop-Out’ Show: ‘That Was Beautiful’

K Dot was joined by countless Los Angeles natives during the closing moments of the show.

Joe Price764 days ago
The Game poses on the red carpet in a black patterned suit at a music event, smiling. Logos of Avirex, Hudson, and "drillmatic" are visible in the background
Music

The Game Addresses Absence From Kendrick's ‘Pop Out’ Show and Where He Stands With Lamar and Drake

Game says Kendrick Lamar’s concert was "amazing" after fans questioned his absence

Jade Gomez764 days ago
A person with glasses and tattoos, appears next to a display of various baseball caps, store display shows rows of various baseball caps with team logos, including New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and others; which gang wears nationals hat in california
Style

Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

Content creator VinnieTalks2U broke down which hats and color combinations to avoid when visiting Los Angeles.

Complex Staff773 days ago
Music

Why People Keep Bringing Up Diddy's Name in 2Pac Murder Case

The Bad Boy founder's name has been brought up several times by Duane "Keffe D" Davis and former LAPD detective Greg Kading over the years.

Mark Elibert1019 days ago

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