Music

Marc Anthony Extends Las Vegas Residency Run With 10 Additional Shows

The Latin music icon will continue the "Vegas...My Way!" residency at BleauLive Theater into 2027.

US songwriter, singer and actor Marc Anthony performs on stage during a concert at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, on July 3, 2025.
JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Marc Anthony added ten new performances to his "VEGAS...MY WAY!" residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, running on select dates in February and September 2027.
  • Fontainebleau announced the expansion after another sold-out week of shows at the property's BleauLive Theater, noting continued demand for the residency.
  • Anthony, the best-selling salsa artist of all time, closes out his 2026 residency with Race Week shows on Nov. 20 and 21.

Marc Anthony continues his show-stopping Las Vegas residency into 2027, with ten new dates added to his "VEGAS…MY WAY!" performances at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

On Monday (Sept. 21), the famed Las Vegas resort and casino announced an additional string of shows that the Latin music vocalist will perform at BleauLive Theater. Anthony returns to the venue February 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, before doubling back later in the year on September 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19, 2027 to coincide with Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Anthony’s immersive show features a 14-member band and Elastic People's creative audiovisual pieces.

This year, the four-time Grammy winner performed a four-day engagement at BleauLive between late July and early August for sold-out crowds, followed by official afterparties at Nowhere Lounge. Eight additional shows were held earlier this month, with two additional concerts taking place on November 20 and 21.

Citi cardmembers get first dibs for Anthony’s 2027 shows, with presale access opening Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. PDT and running through Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. PDT via the Citi Entertainment program.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. PDT on the Fontainebleau website.

"I've been having an amazing time at the Fontainebleau stage every single night I get to perform for you in an intimate, up close and personal setting; and can’t wait to come back in 2027 for the next set of shows of 'VEGAS…MY WAY!' Looking forward to see you all in February!" Anthony stated.

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