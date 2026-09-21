Marc Anthony Extends Las Vegas Residency Run With 10 Additional Shows

On Monday (Sept. 21), the famed Las Vegas resort and casino announced an additional string of shows that the Latin music vocalist will perform at BleauLive Theater. Anthony returns to the venue February 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, before doubling back later in the year on September 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19, 2027 to coincide with Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Marc Anthony continues his show-stopping Las Vegas residency into 2027, with ten new dates added to his "VEGAS…MY WAY!" performances at Fontainebleau Las Vegas .

This year, the four-time Grammy winner performed a four-day engagement at BleauLive between late July and early August for sold-out crowds, followed by official afterparties at Nowhere Lounge. Eight additional shows were held earlier this month, with two additional concerts taking place on November 20 and 21.

Citi cardmembers get first dibs for Anthony’s 2027 shows, with presale access opening Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. PDT and running through Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. PDT via the Citi Entertainment program.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. PDT on the Fontainebleau website.

"I've been having an amazing time at the Fontainebleau stage every single night I get to perform for you in an intimate, up close and personal setting; and can’t wait to come back in 2027 for the next set of shows of 'VEGAS…MY WAY!' Looking forward to see you all in February!" Anthony stated.