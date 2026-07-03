Fuerza Regida

Fuerza Regida is a Mexican-American regional Mexican band formed in 2015 in San Bernardino, California. Founded in 2015, they combine traditional norteño and banda instrumentation with trap beats and urban rhythms, crafting a distinctive sound that challenges the conventions of regional Mexican music. Their lyrics vividly depict life on the U.S.-Mexico border, focusing on themes of bicultural identity and street narratives.\n\nFans return because Fuerza Regida’s music captures the realities of young Mexican-Americans navigating two cultures, blending gritty storytelling with modern production. Their breakout track "Bebe Dame" became a cultural moment, signaling their influence in bringing regional Mexican music into mainstream Latin urban scenes and attracting a diverse, younger audience eager for fresh perspectives within the genre.

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Kobalt Music Publishing, KAROL G Music Production Publishing, Sony/ATV Bailar, Sky Rompiendo and Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing accept the BMI Contemporary Latin Song of the Year award for "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" onstage during the 2026 BMI Latin Awards on March 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Fuerza Regida, Karol G, and More Honored at 2026 BMI Latin Awards

The event celebrated the top Latin songwriters and publishers in the music world.

Jade Gomez118 days ago
José Garcia, Khrystian Ramos, Moisés López, Jesús Ortíz Paz and Samuel Jáimez of Fuerza Regida attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fuerza Regida Announce First-Ever U.S. Stadium Tour

Fuerza Regida have announced their first-ever U.S. stadium tour.

Joe Price154 days ago
Fuerza Regida stand at a podium labeled "Variety Hitmakers," wearing casual jackets and hats, smiling during an event.
Music

Fuerza Regida Honored at Variety Hitmakers 2025 With Humanitarian Award: ‘We Are for the People’

The Grammy-nominated group received the award in honor of their dedication to underserved communities in the U.S. and Mexico.

Alex Ocho221 days ago
(L-R) Future, Travis Barker and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida.
Music

Future, Travis Barker and Fuerza Regida Electrify At Second Don’t Fall In Love Fest

Explosive collabs, surprise appearances, and a genre-bending lineup are just some of the reasons why the San Bernardino festival was the place to be for its second year.

Alex Ocho234 days ago
Three artists on stage: Future in a Balenciaga shirt, Chief Keef with a microphone, and Saweetie in a black outfit.
Music

Future, Chief Keef, and Saweetie Join Fuerza Regida for 2025 Don’t Fall in Love Fest

The festival returns to San Bernardino with a stacked, cross-genre lineup on November 22.

Alex Ocho282 days ago
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Druski poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Drops Limited-Edition Coulda Been Records Merch with Mexican Band Fuerza Regida

All proceeds from the merch will go to the nonprofit Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

Kris Seavers393 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" May 5/Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City/Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images
Music

Bad Bunny and Fuerza Regida's Spanish-Language Albums Make Billboard Chart History

Bad Bunny's 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' finished atop the list while Fuerza Regida's '111XPANTIA' debuted at No. 2.

Jaelani Turner-Williams430 days ago
A group of five men dressed in dark and white winter clothing, standing together at night. The central figure wears a white outfit with a hood.
Music

Fuerza Regida's Exclusive '111XPANTIA' Pop-Up at Complex LA: What to Know

The group's new album will be commemorated with an exclusive Complex LA pop-up.

Complex Staff444 days ago
A group of five men posing on the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, dressed in stylish black outfits.
Music

Fuerza Regida Rent Out Hotel to Shelter LA Fire Victims

The band is San Bernardino, which was hit by one of the wildfires.

Mark Elibert551 days ago
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