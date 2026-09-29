Drake Jokingly Reacts to an Indie Rapper's Diss Warning: 'I'm Actually F*cking Shook'

Drake jokes that he’s “shook” over a diss track that nobody has heard yet. The rapper's dropped into the comments of an Instagram Reel from Canadian independent artist The Dotted Line, who had announced that his Drake diss was finished.

“I'm actually fucking shook,” he wrote.

In the clip that set it off, The Dotted Line describes his Lucky Number 13 album as “next level,” although he admits only two out of nine songs have been completed. "This Drake diss, oh my god, nah. No, people, you don't understand,” he said, calling the diss track “insanity.” The Dotted Line followed up with a second video after Drake’s comment made him go viral.

"We're getting a lot of followers from the recent Drake comment. Woohoo for us,” The Dotted Line said. “But I want to make it clear that just because you follow, doesn't mean you listen. So, I encourage everyone to go to the Spotify and check out our other 12 albums. … We have tons of EPs, singles as well, but I really revel in the fact that we have 12 albums.” “Just make sure to check out the Spotify because Lucky Number 13, the album, that is very centered around Drake is going to be on there soon, probably in a week and a half,” he continued.

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