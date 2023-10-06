Drake, as promised at length, has dropped his eighth solo album For All the Dogs.
The tracklist for the 23-track release was revealed Thursday night, plus one final pushback to 6 a.m. Friday. No guest artists were listed, but the opener being titled "Virginia Beach" raised eyebrows and stirred speculation about an impending Pusha T diss—one that could, as "Meltdown" did, rope Pharrell into the fray.
During a Table for One episode that aired on Sirius XM shortly before the album arrived, Drake told fans that J. Cole will appear on the album.
“I just got out the studio. Fourth quarter magic, me an Cole went crazy,” Drake said. “Me and Cole went crazy. Shoutout J. Cole. For all the Dogs. October 6. We’re here."
Outside of Cole, For all the Dogs features SZA, Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Yeat, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty.
While releasing his dance album Honestly, Nevermind back in June 2022, Drake took to his SiriusXM radio show Table for One to announce he was gearing up to drop a poetry book as well as what he billed Scary Hours 3. "I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit," he promised. "Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours—I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this shit.”
A year later he officially announced Titles Ruin Everything. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he said about the poetry book on Instagram in June. Ads for Titles Ruin Everything included a QR code that led fans to a website announcing Drake was readying a new album.
"I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me. For all the dogs," read the message.
The 36-year-old continued to tease the album throughout his It's All a Blur Tour. "I got an album coming in, like, I don't know...a couple of weeks or some shit," he said during a stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in July.
He shared the project's cover art in August, drawn by none other than his 5-year-old son, Adonis. Not long after, Dennis Graham hit IG to build some hype, writing, “I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son’s dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do, and I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one."
In one final update, Drake hit his friend/collaborator Lil Yachty’s Toronto concert this week to perform a couple songs from the balcony and let his fans know that the dogs were about to be let out.
“By the way, I came from the studio finishing the album,” Drizzy told the crowd.
Listen to Drake's For All the Dogs album now on Spotify or Apple Music.