Outside of Cole, For all the Dogs features SZA, Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Yeat, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty.

While releasing his dance album Honestly, Nevermind back in June 2022, Drake took to his SiriusXM radio show Table for One to announce he was gearing up to drop a poetry book as well as what he billed Scary Hours 3. "I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit," he promised. "Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours—I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this shit.”

A year later he officially announced Titles Ruin Everything. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he said about the poetry book on Instagram in June. Ads for Titles Ruin Everything included a QR code that led fans to a website announcing Drake was readying a new album.

"I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me. For all the dogs," read the message.

The 36-year-old continued to tease the album throughout his It's All a Blur Tour. "I got an album coming in, like, I don't know...a couple of weeks or some shit," he said during a stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in July.