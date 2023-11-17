The effort arrives just weeks after the 37-year-old also told fans he intended to take a break from the recording studio following Oct. 6's For All the Dogs so he could focus on his physical health.

“[I’m] probably not going to make music for a little bit,” he said during an episode of his Table for One SiriusXM show. “I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost…I’ve been having the craziest problems with my stomach for years. I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little bit longer.”

Thankfully for fans, “little bit” was less than two months, as Drizzy swiftly returned to the studio to record Scary Hours 3. He shared the info with a cinematic trailer filmed at Roy Thomson Hall in his hometown of Toronto.

The visual begins with Drake arriving at the near-empty venue and taking a seat before the Toronto Symphony Orchestra starts to play the overture from Verdi’s "La Forza del Destino." The camera then cuts to a music hall usher who is holding a program that reads “Scary Hours III,” which Drake executive produced alongside NBA star Kevin Durant and his go-to music engineer Noel Cadastre.

Drake narrates the entire visual, shedding more light on his decision to drop another project just weeks after he delivered his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.