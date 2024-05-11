Drake's Security Stops Third Trespasser at Toronto Mansion

Drake had a third person trespass onto his property in Toronto this week.

In footage obtained by TMZ, one of the 6 God’s security guards is seen pinning another man down outside the lavish mansion. This latest intruder is the third one that attempted to get into Drake’s home this week.

An eyewitness on the scene told TMZ that the man was seen getting tackled by two of Drake’s security guards and had a knee put into his back to keep him from escaping. The man reportedly gave in once he was caught and barely gave the guards any trouble. Local police or Drake’s team has released no other information as of press time.