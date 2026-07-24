Cardi B Admits Celibacy Tour Faux Pas, Says She 'Went Back to Some Bullsh*t'

Framing it all as self-aware rather than defeated, Cardi said that she could "pick better men" and needs to be more exclusive because of her fame, but insisted she won’t be single forever because she and her friends still "need some entertainment."

She didn't name who was involved, though fans suspect on‑again, off‑again partner Stefon Diggs amid their messy 2026 reconciliation and public argument, while she's also been sparking dating rumors with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after being spotted together in Paris and Italy.

During a July 22 X Spaces chat, Cardi B said she stayed celibate and "not entertaining nobody" throughout her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour, but admitted to a brief "slip-up" where she "went back to some bullshit" before quickly cutting it off.

Cardi B has opened up about a momentary celibacy slip-up she had while out on the road earlier this year. On Wednesday (July 22), during an X Spaces session, the rapper admitted that she fell off the wagon after keeping to herself throughout her Little Miss Drama tour. "I was single throughout my whole tour," she said. "Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything." Then, she admitted, she went back to some "bullshit" — though she caught herself quickly. "I went back to some bullshit," she said during the session, adding that she exited the situation right away and has since been "living my life."