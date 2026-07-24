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Cardi B Admits Celibacy Tour Faux Pas, Says She 'Went Back to Some Bullsh*t'

The rapper copped to having a romantic stumble following her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour, but said she left the situation fast.

Cardi B
Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Key Takeaways

  • During a July 22 X Spaces chat, Cardi B said she stayed celibate and "not entertaining nobody" throughout her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour, but admitted to a brief "slip-up" where she "went back to some bullshit" before quickly cutting it off.
  • She didn't name who was involved, though fans suspect on‑again, off‑again partner Stefon Diggs amid their messy 2026 reconciliation and public argument, while she's also been sparking dating rumors with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after being spotted together in Paris and Italy.
  • Framing it all as self-aware rather than defeated, Cardi said that she could "pick better men" and needs to be more exclusive because of her fame, but insisted she won’t be single forever because she and her friends still "need some entertainment."

Cardi B has opened up about a momentary celibacy slip-up she had while out on the road earlier this year.

On Wednesday (July 22), during an X Spaces session, the rapper admitted that she fell off the wagon after keeping to herself throughout her Little Miss Drama tour.

"I was single throughout my whole tour," she said. "Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything." Then, she admitted, she went back to some "bullshit" — though she caught herself quickly.

"I went back to some bullshit," she said during the session, adding that she exited the situation right away and has since been "living my life."

She described that life in vivid terms: "I've been going outside. I've been chilling with friends. I've been vacationing. I've been drinking. I've been having a ball."

Cardi did not name whoever the slip-up involved, but fans and several outlets have pointed to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, her on-again, off-again partner who is also the father of her most recent child, a baby boy born in November, 2025.

The two had publicly rekindled in spring 2026 — Diggs attended her Washington D.C. tour stop in April and the pair were photographed kissing at his Diggs Deep Foundation Mother's Day event. Weeks later, a filmed argument outside a Maryland coffee shop, in which Cardi was heard saying "That bitch is messy," suggested things had turned rocky again.

The admission also comes weeks after Cardi sparked dating rumors with Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris in early July, and again when the two were spotted dining in Italy.

Those sightings preceded Cardi's comments on X Spaces by just days. Around the same time, Okoye's ex, Jelicia Westhoff, made public accusations about him that complicated the chatter.

Through it all, Cardi framed her honesty as self-aware rather than defeated. "Could I pick better men? Probably. Maybe. So, whatever," she said. She added that her celebrity demands she be "a little more exclusive" about who she dates — but she drew a firm line at swearing off companionship entirely.

"I'm not gonna be single forever. I need to be entertained," she said. "Even me and my friends, even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment. Because at the end of the day baby, entertainment is needed."

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