Cardi B and Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Seen Having Dinner in Venice

Cardi B and professional soccer player Maduka Okoye turned heads over the weekend when they wwere spotted together again.

Cardi and Ojkoye were seen at Gio's, a restaurant inside Venice's St. Regis hotel which overlooks the canal, according to TMZ. The duo were photographed sitting beside each other at the dinner table.

Okoye, who’s a goalkeeper for the Italian Serie A club Udinese and Nigeria’s national team, was seated with Cardi and several others, and while there was no PDA between the two, a source said they appeared at ease during the festive night out.