Cardi B and Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Seen Having Dinner in Venice

Cardi B and professional soccer player Maduka Okoye turned heads over the weekend when they wwere spotted together again.
Cardi and Ojkoye were seen at Gio's, a restaurant inside Venice's St. Regis hotel which overlooks the canal, according to TMZ. The duo were photographed sitting beside each other at the dinner table.
Okoye, who’s a goalkeeper for the Italian Serie A club Udinese and Nigeria’s national team, was seated with Cardi and several others, and while there was no PDA between the two, a source said they appeared at ease during the festive night out.
The Venice sighting comes roughly 2 weeks after the duo first turned heads at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 8. At that show, Okoye was photographed taking Cardi's hand to guide her to her seat, per Page Six. Afterward, the two were seen on a Paris terrace, sharing laughs. Neither has publicly confirmed a romance.
The dinner arrives months after Cardi's split from NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed a son last year. The two made their relationship Instagram official in June 2025 before parting ways ahead of the Super Bowl in February 2026. Before the short-lived romance, Cardi B was married to former Migos member Offset from 2017 to 2024. The ex-spouses share three children.
In early June, the Am I the Drama? rapper was seen being visibly upset with Diggs while at a coffee shop in Maryland. When asked by paparazzi if they were still together, the NFL player deferred to Cardi for the answer.