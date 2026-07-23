Cardi B Responds to Fans Who 'Want Her to Be Single': 'The P*ssy Needs Love Too'

During a X Spaces session on Wednesday afternoon (July 22), the rapper addressed the scrutiny her dating life faces from her fans, which has especially been under a microscope after she was recently spotted with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye.

“I've been seeing some suggestions and y'all be like, ‘Oh, I want her to be single. I want her to be focused on herself. I want her to be this.’ Bitch, I'm not going to be single for the rest of my life,” Cardi said near the 2:20 mark in the video linked above. “I was single throughout my whole [Little Miss Drama] tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.”

“I slipped up, went back to some bullshit, left right away,” she added, seemingly referring to her brief reunion with Stefon Diggs earlier this year. “And guess what? Ever since then, I've been living my life. I've been going outside. I've been chilling with friends. I've been vacationing. I've been drinking. I've been having a ball.”

She continued, “But even me and my friends—even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment. Cuz at the end of the day, baby, entertainment needs to be needed. The only difference between me and my friends is: I can't do a lot. Cuz you know what I'm saying? At the end of the day, I'm Cardi B. I can’t just not meet a n***a in the club and it's like … I got to be a little bit more exclusive.”

From there, Cardi explained that she doesn’t give out her phone number to just anyone.

“I don't even want a n**** to even feel like they had the honor to even get my number type of shit,” she said. “And I just don't be liking people like that. I don't find people attractive like that. I don't. That's why I stay with people for a long time because it's hard for me to like people like that.”