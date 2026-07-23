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Cardi B Says She'll Kick Her Sons Out if They Get a Girl Pregnant: ‘Learn How to Be a Man'

Cardi explained what rules and expectations she has for her children when they begin dating.

Cardi B with long blonde hair and a snake-patterned top poses confidently against a dark background.
Image via Prince Williams/WireImage

Cardi B is making her parenting rules crystal clear, especially when it comes to her sons and the responsibilities of manhood.

During an early-morning Instagram Live session on Thursday (July 23), the Grammy winner said she was enjoying a night out with some friends when a hot-button topic came up at the dinner table: Would you allow your sons to bring girls to the crib?

Cardi explained that while she plans to be somewhat lenient when it comes to dating, there is one strict boundary that will result in immediate eviction.

“I'm not the type of mom that is like, ‘No, you can't have girls over,’ and everything,” Cardi insisted. “But the day that you tell me that you got a girl pregnant, it will be the day that you will have to get the fuck out of my house. And it's not because I'm mean. … Once you do a dumb decision to get a girl knocked up, that means you have to become a man.”

She continued, “When you become a man, it's no mommy's money. It's no daddy's money. It's no mommy's roof. You have to get out of my house and you have to get a job and you gotta learn how to be a man.”

Elsewhere in the stream, the Am I the Drama? rapper recalled that her own friends had boyfriends and were having sex as young as 11 years old. However, her mother “made it very fucking clear” that she was only allowed to date once she turned 16 years old.

“As much as I hated it—my daughters, if they're going to have a boyfriend, I want them to be at 16,” she said. “Kissing turns into touching. Touching turns into fucking. I don't want none of my daughters to be doing none of that. But it's not even about the sexual things neither. Girls are very sensitive. Once girls have a little boyfriend, that's all they think about.

“The term ‘girl crazy’ [and] ‘boy crazy’ is a thing. Once a girl have a boyfriend, they get too emotional. They stop caring about school. They stop caring about their future. They're not focused on everything. All they could focus about is boys, boys, boys.”

However, Cardi conceded that boys are “a little bit faster” and “hard to control.”

“Boys are going to do whatever the fuck they want. They not gonna be listening to their moms like that,” she explained. “So, I will let my my sons bring girls to the house, but the doors can’t be fucking closed.”

The rapper also laid out a plan to offer her children an allowance when they’re teenagers and, when they turn 18, pay their rent if they choose to move out, provided they either go to school or open a business. However, an unplanned pregnancy strips those privileges away instantly.

“If I let you be comfortable as a man, you going to keep having kids over and over and over again and think that mommy and daddy is going to take care of it,” she said.

She added, “You can have your little fun. You could be a boy, but you bring that bullshit into my motherfucking house? You got to get the fuck out of my house. I will support you, I will not stop talking to you, I will pep talk you. But son, it's time to be a man. Because if you make man decisions, you got to be a man. You got to stand tall as a man. I'm not playing that shit, OK?”

In contrast, Cardi plans to use fear to keep her daughters from early sexual encounters, drawing on her own strict upbringing.

“I kind of have an idea of what I want for my daughters and what I'mma do with my daughters,” she said. “I'mma scare the shit out of them just like my mama scare the shit out of me.”

Cardi B shares 8-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old son Wave, and 1-year-old daughter Blossom with ex Offset. Last November, Cardi welcomed her son, nicknamed “Baby Brim,” with Stefon Diggs.

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