Cardi B Says She Feels Like She's 'Being Stalked On Some Princess Diana S**t'

In an urgent message to fans, Cardi B compared her suffocating public life to the overexposure that the late Princess Diana faced.

On Sunday (July 20) the Am I the Drama? rapper posted directly to her "BG Secret Society" private Instagram broadcast channel, writing, "No lie I feel like I'm being stalked ..on some princess Diana shit ..let me sit , let breath ,let me chill!! BACK UP!!!"

Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was married to King Charles III before her untimely death from a car accident in August 1997. At the time of her death, the late British royal family member was being followed by paparazzi in a high-speed car chase.

Cardi followed her initial message with a tweet where she sympathized with Britney Spears, who also famously endured struggles with paparazzi.