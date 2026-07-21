Cardi B Says She Feels Like She's 'Being Stalked On Some Princess Diana S**t'

In an urgent message to fans, Cardi B compared her suffocating public life to the overexposure that the late Princess Diana faced.
On Sunday (July 20) the Am I the Drama? rapper posted directly to her "BG Secret Society" private Instagram broadcast channel, writing, "No lie I feel like I'm being stalked ..on some princess Diana shit ..let me sit , let breath ,let me chill!! BACK UP!!!"
Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was married to King Charles III before her untimely death from a car accident in August 1997. At the time of her death, the late British royal family member was being followed by paparazzi in a high-speed car chase.
Cardi followed her initial message with a tweet where she sympathized with Britney Spears, who also famously endured struggles with paparazzi.
As previously reported, on the same day, Cardi vented her frustration in an Instagram Stories video by continuing to compare herself to Spears.
“You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s fucking who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it,” Cardi said. “You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a fuck.”
“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a motherfucking cup, bitch. You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the motherfucking drama,” Cardi continued.
Cardi B, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Offset, and one child with NFL player Stefon Diggs, appears to have built a friendship with Nigerian professional soccer player Maduka Okoye. The two were spotted together twice this month: first while seated beside each other at a Jean Paul Gaultier presentation during Paris Fashion Week and more recently at a private group dinner in Venice, Italy. Cardi’s recent complaints about being stalked follow a great deal of tabloid attention to those outings.