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Man in a blue suit and light blue tie smiling against a bright background.
Life

‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Confronted in Terrifying NBC Studio Security Breach

The man reportedly entered looking for Al Roker before allegedly lunging at Craig Melvin and shouting a racial slur.

Helen Storms22 hours ago
Offset smiling, wearing a red jacket and cap, at a Toys 4 the NAWF event backdrop.
Music

Offset Says L.A. Dispensary Guard Provoked Fight at Center of Assault Lawsuit

The rapper denies assault claims and is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Ebro Darden in a white shirt and cap, and Ice Spice with pink hair in a white lace outfit, at separate events.
Music

Ebro Suggests Ice Spice McDonald’s Fight Was Staged, Says She ‘Needs Promo Right Now’

Ebro Darden suggested that the viral video is "promo" to get the rapper back in the news.

Joe Price88 days ago
Tyler, the Creator.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Unhappy Footage of Him 'Just Existing' Hits the Internet: 'So Annoying'

"I wanna be able to brush this stuff off but I’m gonna keep being vocal about this."

Trey Alston90 days ago
Jorginho and Chappell Roan
Pop Culture

Jorginho Backtracks On Chappell Roan Incident: 'She Had No Knowledge of What Took Place'

He said that he'd learned new information and spoken directly to the pop star.

Trey Alston95 days ago
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Chappell Roan with long, curly red hair and dramatic makeup poses against a purple background.
Music

Chappell Roan Says Guard Who Upset Jorginho’s Daughter Wasn’t Hers: ‘I Do Not Hate Children'

Ahead of Roan's performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, Jorginho claimed his daughter tried to approach her at a hotel when a security guard aggressively intervened.

Alex Ocho117 days ago
Cardi B performs in a red, intricately designed outfit with dramatic lighting and a circular light display behind her.
Music

Cardi B Recalls Alleged Bomb Threat That Postponed Her Indianapolis Show: ‘B*tch, I Was Scared'

The rapper returned to the same venue where police postponed her 2019 show after an "unverified threat" was reported.

Alex Ocho124 days ago
iShowSpeed with short curly hair wearing a blue shirt sits against a red background, looking slightly to the side.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Attacked While Dancing in Ivory Coast, Security Rushes in to Stop Chaotic Scene

The popular streamer was pushed and wrestled to the ground by an agitator during a cultural dance moment.

Mark Elibert173 days ago
iShowSpeed wearing a white and green sports jersey on a field, surrounded by people, some with cameras.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed’s Security Guards Slam Into Parked Truck During Senegal Stream: 'You Good?'

The viral clip shows Speed repeatedly asking, “Are you good?” before telling his guards to get inside the vehicle.

Mark Elibert178 days ago
Elon Musk and Charlie Kirk
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Says ‘Security Issues’ After Charlie Kirk’s Death Prevent Him From Going Out in Public

Elon Musk revealed in a podcast appearance that he doesn't go out in public since the death of Charlie Kirk.

Trey Alston219 days ago
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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Won't Be Heading Back to Court With Security Guard for New Trial

The rapper won in court against Emani Ellis in September.

Trey Alston224 days ago
Talib Kweli
Music

Talib Kweli Gets Into Confrontation With Security Guards at Black Star Show in UK

Kweli alleged discriminatory treatment after security came on stage at the end of a Black Star set.

Trey Alston242 days ago
Rapper Offset wearing sunglasses, a denim jacket, and a camo shirt, standing against a plain background.
Music

Offset Sued by Dispensary Security Guard Over Alleged Attack at MedMen LAX

A dispensary guard says the rapper punched him after being asked for ID, leading to hospitalization and a demand for punitive damages.

Mark Elibert258 days ago
NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Video Shows Police Escorting NBA Youngboy to Avoid Mob of Fans After New Orleans Concert

New Orleans police also announced they would deploy 400 officers to his shows at the Smoothie King Center.

Joe Price270 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a floral dress with a yellow purse, sitting next to a man in a gray hoodie against a dark background.
Music

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit Opponent Asks Court to Sell Her House to Pay His $500K Judgment

The rapper and her husband owe Thomas Weidenmüller $500K after not responding to his lawsuit. He wants to collect.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
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Split image of two men: on the left, a man in a black hoodie and cap; on the right, a man in sunglasses and a white jacket.
Music

Gene Deal on Diddy Crying After Receiving 50-Month Sentence: ‘I Can Care Less About His Sadness’

Deal said he can't feel bad for someone who tried to take his life.

Mark Elibert283 days ago
(L-R) Da Brat, Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri.
Music

Da Brat Recalls Almost Getting Jermaine Dupri Killed After Sneaking Mariah Carey Out for Fast Food

The Chicago rapper has revealed how a late-night Burger King run with the "Fantasy" hitmaker led to chaos and danger for JD.

Mark Elibert315 days ago
TSA
Pop Culture

TSA Debunks Costco Card Airport Theory, Says It ‘Absolutely’ Cannot Substitute REAL ID

"Please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID"

Trey Alston405 days ago

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