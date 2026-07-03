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Some commentators on Twitter understand the Vice President's apparent security concerns, and others simply consider the report a waste of energy.Brenton Blanchet
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Polo G Gets Mom 24-Hour Security After She Fends Off Intruders With Gun, Offering $10K for Info Leading to Arrests
Along with hiring live-in security, Polo G and his mom/manager Stacia Mac are offering $10,000 "for information leading to the arrest of said individuals."Xavier Hamilton
Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly plans to employ 24/7 security teams when he returns home. Complex spoke with security experts who explained how much this will cost.Jessica Mckinney
No computer or device is fully safe. From 2-step verification to encryption, here's the 7 steps you should take to avoid getting hacked.Elizabeth King