Mase Says Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Owe Cardi B Anything Amid Super Bowl Break Up Rumors

Mase is weighing in on the ongoing chatter about Stefon Diggs and Cardi B, making it clear that, in his view, Diggs is well within his rights to do as he pleases on football's biggest stage.

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Mase didn't hold back when discussing the rumored breakup between Cardi and Diggs. Amid rumors that Diggs had another woman at the game, and that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram immediately after the Super Bowl, Mase argued that the public, and perhaps Cardi herself, invested too much in a relationship that was complicated from the start.

"I think when it comes to this situation, we might have put too much stock into Stefon Diggs when it comes to the relationship, you know?" Mase said. "He could bring whoever he wants to the game. He doesn't owe Cardi B anything like that. I mean, when you think about it, she was still technically probably married when he got her pregnant. So his idea is, how much stock can you put in another married person?"

In explaining his stance, Mase framed the situation as a matter of emotional investment. He suggested that the "WAP" superstar may have overplayed her hand by investing so heavily in Diggs early on. Reports had circulated that Cardi spent upwards of $1 million on a Super Bowl party that never quite materialized.

"I think I said it a little bit wrong because I'm kind of tired this morning, but just think about that. Any person to have somebody that they're married to. If it was a young lady and this guy was married to somebody else, she can't put all of her eggs in his basket because she already know he's taken. So I think she kind of overplayed it," Mase added. "There was rumors that it was a $1,000,000 party, and she invested too much, I think. Sometimes you can't invest too much in people, not in the beginning. You gotta let people show you that they're worth their investment."