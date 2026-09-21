Jhené Aiko Earns First No. 1 Album With ‘Westside Whimsy’: Here Are the Numbers

Jhené Aiko has finally secured her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

The singer's new album, Westside Whimsy, debuted atop the chart dated Sept. 26 after earning 74,000 equivalent album unitsin the U.S. during the week ending Sept. 17, according to Billboard.

The milestone arrives nearly 13 years after Aiko first appeared on the Billboard 200 with Sail Out, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 in November 2013.

Aiko came close to the top spot with her previous studio album, Chilombo. Released in 2020, the project debuted at No. 2 and later earned an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammys. Westside Whimsy now becomes her sixth project to crack the Billboard 200's top 10.

The album's opening-week performance was driven overwhelmingly by streaming. Of its 74,000 equivalent units, 70,000 came from streaming activity, representing 71.33 million official on-demand streams of its songs. Another 3,500 units came from album sales, while 500 were track-equivalent album units.