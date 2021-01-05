Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir revealed on her IG Stories Monday that she received $1 million as a push present following the birth of their first child, Ice Davis.

To commemorate the birth of their baby boy, Ka'oir gifted Gucci a chain, bracelet, and pendant featuring the nickname "Ice Daddy." TMZ reports the three-piece set made by Pristine Jewelers in New York is worth $2.5 million.

Gucci announced the arrival of Ice Davis just days before Christmas.

Ice Davis is Gucci's second child. He has a 12-year-old son with Sheena Evans, while Keyshia had two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. The couple got married in October 2017, over a year after his release from prison. They had been together for seven years before tying the knot.

The idea of gifting someone you love with seven figures isn't a new one. Just last month, Diddy presented his mother Janice Combs on her 80th birthday with a $1 million check, along with brand new Bentley.