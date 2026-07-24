Pregnancies

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Cardi B with long blonde hair and a snake-patterned top poses confidently against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Says She'll Kick Her Sons Out if They Get a Girl Pregnant: ‘Learn How to Be a Man'

Cardi explained what rules and expectations she has for her children when they begin dating.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Jessie Williams Expecting First Child with Alejandra Onieva
Pop Culture

'Grey’s Anatomy' Alum Jesse Williams Expecting First Child With Alejandra Onieva

Inside the whirlwind romance, secret wedding, and baby news reshaping Jesse Williams’ life after his highly publicized divorce.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Thinks There'd Be 'Drive-Thru’ Abortions If Men Could Get Pregnant

The sportscaster has argued that if men were able to give birth then reproductive advancements would be far beyond what they are now.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
The image shows the exterior of a United States Courthouse with a modern glass facade and the emblem above the entrance.
Life

Woman Gives Birth in Brooklyn Courthouse

She was reportedly still handcuffed and shackled.

tara mahadevan67 days ago
(L-R) Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.
Pop Culture

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting Their First Child Together

The couple officially shared the news on the Cannes red carpet in Paris.

tara mahadevan71 days ago
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Maluma at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Music

Maluma Confirms He and Partner Susana Gómez Are Expecting Baby Boy

The Colombian artist and his girlfriend kept the pregnancy a secret for five months.

tara mahadevan71 days ago
Kylie Jenner Says She Was On Bedrest During Pregnancy Because The Baby Was 'Falling Out of Her Vagina'
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Reveals ‘The Baby Was Falling Out’ During Difficult Pregnancy

From a ‘breeze’ with Stormi to brutal sciatica, weight gain, and months of bed rest, Kylie breaks down her most difficult pregnancy yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Jamie Foxx performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Expecting Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Huckstepp supported the Academy Award winner through his 2023 brain bleed that caused a stroke.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Jessica White Details Miscarriage Journey with Nick Cannon on Mother's Day
Pop Culture

Jessica White Opens Up About Miscarriage Years After Pregnancy Loss With Nick Cannon

The model and ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star reflects on six miscarriages, healing after loss, and the emotional fallout from her past relationship with Nick Cannon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles Star Fred Johnson Accused of Cheating On, Abusing His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend
Sports

Eagles’ Fred Johnson Faces Viral TikTok Claims From Pregnant Ex Lyss Okada

Inside Lyss Okada’s viral TikTok claims, from being kicked out while 8 months pregnant to Fred Johnson’s cryptic Instagram response.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
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'Full House' Star Candace Cameron Bure is Going to Be a Grandmother for the First Time
Pop Culture

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Is About to Be a Grandma

DJ Tanner is entering her grandmother era.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Vanessa Bryant attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Sports

Vanessa Bryant Again Claps Back at Remarriage and Pregnancy Rumors: ‘???’

Vanessa Bryant took to social media again to debunk false claims about her remarrying and being pregnant.

Abel Shifferaw81 days ago
Chris Brown and Jada Wallace posing together at an event. Brown wears a beanie and coat, and Wallace wears a striped scarf.
Music

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace Welcome First Child Together

In a post shared on Instagram, Wallace confirmed she had welcomed her first child with the singer-songwriter.

Joe Price88 days ago
Clavicular in a suit stands on a balcony at night, with a city skyline lit up in the background.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Dubbed 'Male Bonnie Blue' After Floating Idea of Impregnation Competition

"We have 500 girls who come up and do a competition, like a beauty pageant or something, then I cum in the winner," Clavicular said of the idea.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
PlaqueBoyMax in a blue hoodie poses with hand gestures in front of a backdrop with logos like VENU, Visa, and Billboard.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Says He Got a Vasectomy: 'No Kids on the Way'

The 23-year-old streamer says he's aiming to make "no more mistakes."

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
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WWE Star Bianca Belair Reveals First Pregnancy with Montez Ford at WrestleMania
Sports

Bianca Belair Shocks WrestleMania Crowd With Pregnancy Reveal

Bianca Belair surprised the WrestleMania crowd by revealing she and Montez Ford are expecting their first child.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
44-Year-Old Natalie Portman Reveals Pregnancy with Third Child
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman, 44, Expecting Third Child with Tanguy Destable

As Hollywood’s moms over 40 rewrite the rules, Portman joins Janet Jackson, Halle Berry, and more in challenging expectations around age, fertility, and family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
Rihanna.
Music

Rihanna Shuts Down New Pregnancy Rumors: 'Is the Baby in the Womb With Us?'

The pop icon and entrepreneur reacted to a theory about her expecting another child with ASAP Rocky.

Jaelani Turner-Williams99 days ago

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