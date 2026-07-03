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Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt at an event.
Music

Kanye West Should Pay $1.2 Million in Attorney's Fees After Mansion Lawsuit, Ex-Contractor Argues

The former contractor was previously awarded $140,000 in the matter.

Trace William Cowen3 days ago
Nicki Minaj looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks about 'Trump Accounts.'
Music

Nicki Minaj Sued by Law Firm Over Alleged $230,000 in Unpaid Fees

In its lawsuit, Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP claimed the $229,541 owed by Minaj has entered into a default judgement, which will be determined by the court.

Jose Martinez4 days ago
Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) featuring the Department of Justice emblem with the words "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity."
Sports

FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

Federal prosecutors are examining how at least $260 million tied to AFA commercial deals moved through five U.S. banks.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Floyd Mayweather at a press conference.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors That He's Struggling Financially: 'I Still Got Everything'

The undefeated boxing legend pushed back against speculation about his finances.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
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Chris Brown in a pink sweater, white shirt, and tie, wearing a black cap and sunglasses, stands in a warmly lit room.
Music

Chris Brown on the Hook for $13 Million Over Dog's Attack of Housekeeper

In June, Brown testified that he witnessed “a lot of blood” following the incident, but ultimately left the scene.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Close to Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

Earlier this month, attorneys for both sides agreed "in principal" to settle.

tara mahadevan17 days ago
Offset seen backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025.
Music

Offset Seemingly Returns to Promoting Pay-to-Earn Apps

Offset uses Instagram Stories to highlight Freecash payouts and encourage fans to earn money on their phones.

Jose Martinez18 days ago
Akademiks and Daphne Joy
Music

DJ Akademiks Brought a Honey Pack to Daphne Joy Dinner, Says He Spent $4,000

He also revealed that they didn't actually eat anything.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
J.R. Smith.
Sports

J.R. Smith Says Retirement Made Him Realize Just How Much Money He's Wasted

The former NBA player retired after winning the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Joe Price28 days ago
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Chris Brown
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Ends in Mistrial Due to Juror Misconduct

The selection process for the new jury has already begun.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
(L-R) Bilaal Salaam, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Former Friend Claims He's Homeless and Can't Pay Jada Pinkett Legal Fees

Bilaal Salaam said he's unable to come up with the $32,000 he was ordered to pay Jada after his emotional distress case against her was dismissed.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
Clavicular with dark hair takes a mirror selfie in a dimly lit room, wearing a dark shirt and holding a smartphone.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Says He Was 'Pressured Into Unideal Agreements' Amid Dispute With Miami Nightclub

"It will be resolved," the looksmaxxing progenitor told fans.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Anna Faris in a black sequined gown poses on a red carpet in front of a large sign.
Pop Culture

Anna Faris Talks Early ‘Scary Movie’ Films, Says She Only Made $65,000 CAD for First Installment

Faris reflects on her low pay, multi-picture contract, and complicated feelings about leading the blockbuster horror spoof franchise

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Pop Culture

Judge Awards Blake Lively Attorneys Fees Following Justin Baldoni Settlement

The former costars reaching an agreement in early May.

tara mahadevan35 days ago
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Jeremy Lin at the Gold House 5th Annual Gold Gala.
Sports

Jeremy Lin Says His Mom Emptied Her 401k to Help Him Prepare for NBA Draft

Jeremy Lin revealed on 'Pablo Torre Finds Out' that his mother took out all the money from her 401k and gave it to him to prepare for the NBA Draft.

Jose Martinez37 days ago
Adrien Broner in a lively party scene, wearing a patterned outfit, smiling and holding a drink, surrounded by colorful lights and people.
Sports

Adrien Broner Reflects on Spending $9 Million on Jewelry and Losing It All

Broner details the lavish purchases, lost pieces, and financial lessons he learned while discussing money, fame, and maturity on ‘One Night with Steiny.’

Mark Elibert45 days ago

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