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Cardi B responded to a number of people on social media trolling her after she shared a sneak peak photo of her 6-month-old son with the world on Wednesday.Joe Price
Police met with Mary MacCarthy and her daughter after being accused of “acting suspiciously before boarding and while boarding,” according to the mother.Brenton Blanchet
In a new interview, Eve talked about discovering she was pregnant right before she was set to face off with Trina in their much-hyped 'Verzuz' battle.tara mahadevan
Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with first-degree murder after reportedly shooting a man for refusing a kiss.Brenton Blanchet