The holidays have been kind to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir.

Guwop showed off a gift set he received from his wife Keyshia on Instagram over the weekend. The set, notably, includes a massive chain and pendant pairing that features the nickname "Ice Daddy," a nod to the couple's newborn son Ice Davis.

TMZ, expectedly, went deep with their report on the pricey gift set. According to them, the three-piece set (featuring a Cuban link chain, bracelet, and pendant) was crafted by the team at Pristine Jewelers in New York City. It boasts 540 carats of diamonds and weighs an estimated total of 22 pounds. The chain alone measures 32 inches in length and is said to be 2.5 inches wide.

As for the value of the set, TMZ reported it's worth $2.5 million. Furthermore, the Cuban link is claimed to be the largest ever made.

Ice Davis, meanwhile, was the recipient of something special from Beyoncé. As seen below, she gifted the couple's son with a fork-and-spoon set from Tiffany & Co that's valued at $250.

Gucci and Keyshia welcomed their first child together earlier this month, taking to Instagram to announce the birth of seven-pound-baby Ice Davis.

"He is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT," Keyshia said.

Also this month, Gucci Mane was among the guests assembled for Rico Nasty's (excellent) debut studio album Nightmare Vacation.