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Cardi B with long blonde hair and a snake-patterned top poses confidently against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Says She'll Kick Her Sons Out if They Get a Girl Pregnant: ‘Learn How to Be a Man'

Cardi explained what rules and expectations she has for her children when they begin dating.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Tristan Thompson smiling in a black jacket; Khloé Kardashian in a purple sequined dress holding an award.
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson He Would Only Have More Kids if They Came From Khloé Kardashian’s Embryos

Thompson, who is a father to four children across three relationships, says he underwent a vasectomy as an "ultimatum."

Alex Ocho57 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Jamie Foxx performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Expecting Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Huckstepp supported the Academy Award winner through his 2023 brain bleed that caused a stroke.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
'Full House' Star Candace Cameron Bure is Going to Be a Grandmother for the First Time
Pop Culture

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Is About to Be a Grandma

DJ Tanner is entering her grandmother era.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Vanessa Bryant attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Sports

Vanessa Bryant Again Claps Back at Remarriage and Pregnancy Rumors: ‘???’

Vanessa Bryant took to social media again to debunk false claims about her remarrying and being pregnant.

Abel Shifferaw81 days ago
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Clavicular in a suit stands on a balcony at night, with a city skyline lit up in the background.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Dubbed 'Male Bonnie Blue' After Floating Idea of Impregnation Competition

"We have 500 girls who come up and do a competition, like a beauty pageant or something, then I cum in the winner," Clavicular said of the idea.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Joseline Hernandez with styled hair and earrings poses in front of a backdrop with "WAYH TV" and "The Dancing Freakz" logos.
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez 'Thankful' as She Announces Pregnancy With Balistic Beats

The reality star is expecting her first child with longtime partner Balistic Beats.

Mark Elibert100 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Teases Possible Pregnancy Hint Mid-Show in Charlotte

The Bronx rapper told the crowd "B*tch I might be pregnant," leaving fans guessing whether she was serious.

Andrew White102 days ago
Latto.
Music

Latto Shows Off Baby Bump While Twerking at Mariah the Scientist ATL Concert

The "Big Mama" rapper is expecting her first child as she prepares to release of her upcoming fourth album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
Aubrey Plaza in a red outfit, smiling at an event with a blue background and red text.
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Aubrey Plaza is reportedly pregnant.

Alex Ocho108 days ago
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Former NFL Top Draft Pick Trysten Hill Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Pregnant Woman
Sports

Ex-Cowboys Pick Trysten Hill Arrested in Pregnant Woman Assault Case

The ex-Cowboys draft pick was taken into custody in Texas as officials probe disturbing allegations and his troubled NFL past resurfaces.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
Deontay Wilder with sunglasses and braided hair speaks into a microphone, wearing a patterned jacket.
Sports

Deontay Wilder Claims Ex ‘Stole’ His Sperm, Says He’s Dealing With Three ‘Deadbeat’ Moms

The heavyweight boxer explained how he discovered the alleged plot his ex supposedly used to get pregnant.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
Sukihana
Pop Culture

Sukihana Reveals That She's Expecting a Daughter

"This is another new chapter, and I’m embracing it."

tara mahadevan115 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Rapper Latto attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Latto Throws Baby Shower in Atlanta Ahead of Birth of First Child

Among those in attendance of the cheetah print-themed shower was Chicago Sky player Angel Reese.

Jaelani Turner-Williams116 days ago
Rapper 42 Dugg attends Lil Baby Birthday Bash Concert After Party at The Dome Atlanta on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

42 Dugg's Case for Allegedly Threatening Pregnant Woman Dismissed

The witness in the case failed to show up in court.

Joe Price133 days ago
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Gwen Stefani Claims Prayer Led to 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 44
Pop Culture

Gwen Stefani Claims Prayer Led to 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 44

Inside Stefani’s viral Hallow interview, her son’s unexpected prayer, and why fans are split over her faith-based ‘miracle’ story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 12: Hailey Bieber attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere at State Theatre on February 12, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Recalls Postpartum Hemorrhage: 'I Couldn't Stop Bleeding'

The socialite and Rhode Skin founder recalls sensing "panic" after she delivered her son, Jack Blues.

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Tineke Younger attends Food Network and TikTok present: Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavor at Food Network Kitchen, on February 26, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tineke Younger on Coping With the Loss of One of Her Twin Daughters: ‘I Need to Get Up Everyday' 

The popular TikTok cook lost one of her twin daughters during childbirth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago

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